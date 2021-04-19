TREASURIES-Yields higher as traders look to Wednesday auction

By Ross Kerber

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday even as equities markets fell, as traders looked ahead to a Wednesday bond auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 3.2 basis points in afternoon trading at 1.6047% after reaching as high as 1.617% during the morning. The level was well above the multiweek low of 1.528% reached April 15.

The decline from the day's highest yields came as Wall Street's main indexes slid from record levels, while investors watched the first-quarter earnings season for signs of how well corporate America is rebounding from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Yields are taking their cues from the equity markets," said Jim Barnes, director of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust. He and others said investors are also waiting to gauge the market's appetite for $24 billion of 20-year bonds scheduled to be auctioned on Wednesday.

Stronger economic expectations could also drive up yields on midterm five-year and seven-year notes this week, said Justin Lederer, Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst. But investors seem uncertain whether to resume the selling that drove the benchmark 10-year yield to 1.776% on March 30, the highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It still feels like we're trying to establish a range here," Lederer said.

Overnight repurchase rates, which measure the cost of borrowing short-term cash using Treasuries or other debt securities as collateral, have turned negative in some recent cases, a trend analysts say could prompt the Fed to lift the short-term rates it manages.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 144 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was unchanged at 0.1632%.

April 19 Monday 2:30PM New York / 1830 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.1632

0.000

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-26/256

0.3408

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-152/256

0.834

0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-212/256

1.2759

0.021

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-168/256

1.6047

0.032

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-16/256

2.1831

0.034

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-244/256

2.2956

0.033

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.50 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -29.25 -1.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Cynthia Osterman) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.