TREASURIES-Yields higher as traders look to Wednesday auction

By Ross Kerber

April 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were higher on Monday as world stock markets climbed and traders looked ahead to a Wednesday bond auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 4.1 basis points at 1.6135%, continuing its increase from multiweek lows reached April 15.

Investors were watching to gauge the market's appetite for $24 billion of 20-year bonds scheduled to be auctioned on Wednesday, said Justin Lederer, Cantor Fitzgerald Treasury analyst.

Stronger economic expectations could also drive up yields on midterm five-year and seven-year notes this week, he said, but investors seem uncertain whether to resume the trends that drove the benchmark 10-year yield to 1.776% on March 30, the highest since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It still feels like we're trying to establish a range here," Lederer said.

World stock markets hit record highs in the European session on Monday, as markets were generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19, ahead of a busy week for earnings.

Coca-Cola Co KO.N trounced estimates for quarterly profit and revenue on Monday, fueled by strong demand for its sodas as vaccine rollouts and relaxed restrictions in Asia encouraged consumers to return to their pre-pandemic routines.

Overnight repurchase rates, which measure the cost of borrowing short-term cash using Treasuries or other debt securities as collateral, have turned negative in some recent cases, a trend analysts say could prompt the Fed to lift the short-term rates it manages.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 145 basis points, about 2 basis points higher than Friday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was nearly unchanged at 0.1652%.

April 19 Monday 9:18AM New York / 1318 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.02

0.0203

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-236/256

0.1652

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-18/256

0.3513

0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-128/256

0.8535

0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-184/256

1.2924

0.037

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-148/256

1.6135

0.041

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-240/256

2.1912

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-220/256

2.3002

0.037

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.