TREASURIES-Yields higher after progress on Omicron, rising stocks

By Ross Kerber

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Traders steepened the U.S. Treasury yield curve on Thursday as stock markets rose on optimism about the public health impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 3.5 basis points at 1.4926% in afternoon trading, with Treasury markets set to close early at 2 p.m. ET (1900 GMT) ahead of the holiday weekend.

The note's yield went as high as 1.501%, its first time above 1.5% since Dec. 13.

James Barnes, head of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust, said the rise seemed tied to gains on Wall Street's main indexes.

Stocks roseafter vaccine makers AstraZeneca AZN.L and Novavax NVAX.O said their shots protected against Omicron as UK data suggested it may cause proportionally fewer hospital cases than the Delta variant. U.S. regulators also authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill.

Expectations about inflation likely will not change much until there is more guidance from the Federal Reserve next month, Barnes added. Until then, he said, "It seems like the bond market is taking direction from developments on Omicron."

Earlier in the session, investors bid up bond prices after U.S. weekly jobless claims held steady below pre-pandemic levels.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 80 basis points, about two basis points higher than Wednesday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2 basis points at 0.6874%.

December 23 Thursday 1:07PM New York / 1807 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.07

0.071

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.17

0.1725

0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-164/256

0.6874

0.020

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-24/256

0.9679

0.019

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-10/256

1.2418

0.021

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-146/256

1.4133

0.026

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-236/256

1.4926

0.035

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-32/256

1.9316

0.047

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-76/256

1.9059

0.049

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 23.75 -0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -17.00 -1.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Dan Grebler) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

