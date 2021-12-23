TREASURIES-Yields higher after progress on Omicron, rising stocks

By Ross Kerber

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Traders steepened the U.S. Treasury yield curve on Thursday as stock markets opened higher on optimism about the public-health impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 3.3 basis point at 1.4909% in morning trading, with Treasury markets set to close early ahead of the holiday weekend.

James Barnes, head of fixed income for Bryn Mawr Trust, said the rise seemed tied to early gains on Wall Street's main indexes, after data suggested the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was less severe than feared. U.S. regulators also authorized Merck & Co's antiviral pill.

Expectations about inflation won't likely change much until there is more guidance from the U.S. Federal Reserve next month, Barnes added. Until then, he said, "It seems like the bond market is taking direction from developments on Omicron."

Earlier in the day investors bid up bond prices after U.S. weekly jobless claims held steady below pre-pandemic levels.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations was at 81 basis points, about two basis points higher than Wednesday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 1.4 basis points at 0.6812%.

December 23 Thursday 10:03AM New York / 1503 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0675

0.0684

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1625

0.1649

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-167/256

0.6812

0.014

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-28/256

0.9626

0.014

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-12/256

1.2401

0.019

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-144/256

1.4145

0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-240/256

1.4909

0.033

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-52/256

1.9269

0.042

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-112/256

1.8997

0.043

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 24.25 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.75 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -16.25 -0.25

