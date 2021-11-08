TREASURIES-Yields higher after infrastructure deal, traders eye auctions

By Ross Kerber

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Traders sent most U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, and ahead of note and bond auctions this week.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 2.1 basis points at 1.474% in morning trading.

Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy for BMO Capital Markets, said the trading reflected factors including the passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in Washington over the weekend.

Investors were also positioning for new U.S. debt to come to market, he said. The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to auction $56 billion of 3-year notes US3YT=RR on Monday at midday, with auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds US30YT=RR to follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The trading followed a choppy session on Friday amid uncertainty as to how a strong October jobs report would influence future Federal Reserve rate hikes.

Despite the positive news on jobs and infrastructure, Lyngen said it was still noteworthy the yield on the 10-year note was below 1.5%, after reaching as high as 1.705% in October. That reflected the Fed's shift to hawkish stance and consequent moderating of growth and inflation expectations, he said.

"All the bond-bearish scenarios the market had contemplated have come to fruition," he said.

A wrinkle, he said, is breakeven rates remain high, indicating concerns about global growth. The 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR yield was at -1.12% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.584%, below its peak in October of nearly 2.7%, the highest since 2006.

St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard on Monday said he expects the Fed to raise interest rates twice in 2022 after it wraps up its bond-buying taper mid-year, though he said if needed the Fed could end the taper in the first quarter.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105 basis points, little changed from its close on Friday.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 2.4 basis points at 0.4227%.

November 8 Monday 9:10AM New York / 1410 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.045

0.0456

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0675

0.0685

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-232/256

0.4227

0.024

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

0.6816

0.030

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-52/256

1.0829

0.029

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-54/256

1.3432

0.028

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-248/256

1.474

0.021

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-104/256

1.9081

0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-84/256

1.8972

0.011

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 20.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 20.00 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.50 1.00

