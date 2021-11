TREASURIES-Yields higher after infrastructure deal, soft demand for 3-year notes

By Ross Kerber

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Traders sent most U.S. Treasury yields higher on Monday after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and demand was soft for three-year notes at auction.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 4.5 basis points at 1.4984%.

Analysts said the trading reflected factors including the passage of a long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill in Washington over the weekend and a response to a volatile session on Friday after a strong jobs report that sent the benchmark note as low as 1.436%.

"Friday’s drop in yields was a little too much, too quickly, and now the market’s trying to find its equilibrium," said Bryn Mawr Trust analyst Jim Barnes.

Stocks were higher on Monday, also influencing debt markets.

The U.S. Treasury found soft demand at an auction of $56 billion of 3-year notes US3YT=RR at midday, according to Barnes and to BMO rates strategist Ben Jeffery. Auctions of 10-year notes and 30-year bonds US30YT=RR will follow on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday is also the scheduled release date for consumer price index data, which will be closely watched as a gauge of inflation.

U.S. Federal Reserve officials on Monday turned their focus toward a debate over monetary policy that will heat up in coming months as the Fed slows the pace of its asset purchases, clearing the decks for interest rate hikes as soon as next year.

Despite the positive news on jobs and infrastructure, BMO Capital Markets' head of U.S. rates strategy Ian Lyngen said it was still noteworthy the yield on the 10-year note was below 1.5%, after reaching as high as 1.705% in October.

After the three-year auction, the yield on the 10-year touched as high as 1.5037%, then fell back. The pattern reflected the Fed's shift to a hawkish stance and consequent moderating of growth and inflation expectations, Lyngen said.

"All the bond-bearish scenarios the market had contemplated have come to fruition," he said.

A wrinkle, he said, is that breakeven rates remain high, indicating concerns about global growth. The 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR yield was at -1.12% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.624%, below its peak in October of nearly 2.7%, the highest since 2006.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 105 basis points, about a basis point higher than Friday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up 4.2 basis points at 0.4466%.

November 8 Monday 3:30 p.m. New York / 2030 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

+Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.06

0.0609

-0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-220/256

0.4466

0.048

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-184/256

0.7221

0.070

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-2/256

1.1234

0.069

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-246/256

1.3809

0.066

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-192/256

1.4984

0.045

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-104/256

1.9081

0.016

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-132/256

1.8891

0.003

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 19.50 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -21.00 1.50

