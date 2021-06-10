TREASURIES-Yields higher after consumer price data

By Ross Kerber

June 10 (Reuters) - Traders sent longer-term U.S. Treasury yields higher Thursday after new data showed a further increase of consumer prices in May, steepening a closely watched part of the yield curve.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was up 3.7 basis points at 1.5262% in morning trading.

Much of the movement came after the U.S. Labor Department said its consumer price index increased 0.6% last month after surging 0.8% in April, which was the largest gain since June 2009. Separately, the department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell to their lowest level in 15 months.

The trading pushed up the part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations. It was at 137 basis points, about 3 basis points higher than Wednesday's close.

The 10-year TIPS US10YTIP=RR yield was at -0.838% and the breakeven inflation rate was at 2.365%

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1608%

Traders will watch the results of an auction of $24 billion of 30-year Treasury bonds US30YT=RR due around 1 p.m. ET.

June 10 Thursday 8:47AM New York / 1247 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.025

0.0253

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-238/256

0.1608

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-190/256

0.3364

0.023

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-210/256

0.7869

0.042

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-76/256

1.2054

0.039

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-232/256

1.5262

0.037

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-236/256

2.1311

0.035

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-188/256

2.2039

0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -30.25 -0.50 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

