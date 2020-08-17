TREASURIES-Yields head lower as more supply looms

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday, retreating a bit from last week's higher levels as the market awaited a new burst of supply to finance stimulus efforts to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 2.6 basis points at 0.6833%.

"After the yield moves of last week, it's only natural if only from a technical perspective to see a little bit of a retracement here," said Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

He added that weaker-than-expected Empire State manufacturing data from the New York Federal Reserve contributed to the downward move in yields.

Yields rose last week as the market was hit with $112 billion in record supply of 30-year bonds and three- and 10-year notes. Auctions this week include $25 billion of 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $7 billion of 30-year Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

"There is a wall of supply that needs to be absorbed by the capital markets," said William Northey, senior investment director at U.S. Bank Wealth Management, adding that there could be a "fatigue level" that would allow longer-term rates to drift a bit higher.

Minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due on Wednesday, are expected to provide more insight into the central bank's view of the economic recovery. Northey said the minutes could include additional details on perspectives around inflation targeting.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 53 basis points, about 3 basis points lower than at Friday's close.

August 17 Monday 1:41PM New York / 1841 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.095

0.0963

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.115

0.1167

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-243/256

0.1511

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-214/256

0.18

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-212/256

0.285

-0.014

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-68/256

0.4826

-0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-112/256

0.6833

-0.026

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-24/256

1.1766

-0.020

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-204/256

1.4244

-0.017

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 -1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.50 -1.50 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler and Marguerita Choy) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

