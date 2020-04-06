TREASURIES-Yields head higher as coronavirus slowdown hopes lift stocks

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, April 6 - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday as stocks rallied on hopes the coronavirus health crisis may be slowing, with hard-hit New York and New Jersey eying possible plateaus.

The yield on the benchmark U.S. 10-year note US10YT=RR was last up 7.8 basis points at 0.6666%, while all three main stock indexes jumped more than 5%.

Lou Brien, a strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago, said Wall Street's upward trajectory was "the first and last reason why Treasuries are lower in price and higher in yield."

While the nation has been warned by federal officials that a "peak week" for death is approaching , Brien said stocks may be anticipating the crisis' duration may be shortening up a little bit.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday hospitalizations of coronavirus patients were down and the rate of the rise in deaths had leveled off, suggesting the crisis may be plateauing in the state. New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy said the curve of virus cases in his state was "beginning to flatten."

Collin Martin, a fixed income strategist at Schwab Center for Financial Research in New York, said markets would continue to focus on "how much do we have this crisis under control and how quickly or slowly is it spreading?"

"And even if and when we get good news we still expect the (Federal Reserve) to remain near zero (interest rates) for awhile, at least a year, probably close to two," he said.

Meanwhile, the Trump administration is considering a coronavirus-related U.S. Treasury bond to raise money for relief efforts, economic advisor Larry Kudlow told CNBC.

While details of the idea were scarce, Martin said a "huge increase" in Treasury issuance is expected.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB that is seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 40.3 basis points, about 4 basis points higher than at Friday's close.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was at 0.2622%, up 4.9 basis points.

On the repurchase agreement (repo) operation front, the New York Federal Reserve said on Monday morning it accepted all $6.3 billion of bids submitted in a 28-day operation and $2.7 billion of bids in an overnight operation. In the afternoon, the bank said it had accepted $13.4 billion of bids in an additional one-day repurchase operation.

The U.S. Treasury sold $40 billion of three-year notes into relatively soft demand, according to analyst notes.

April 6 Monday 1:39PM New York / 1839 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1025

0.1042

-0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1575

0.1598

0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-57/256

0.2622

0.049

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-126/256

0.3315

0.056

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-80/256

0.4365

0.069

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-80/256

0.5793

0.077

10-year note US10YT=RR

107-240/256

0.6666

0.078

30-year bond US30YT=RR

117-240/256

1.2757

0.060

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 22.00 -2.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.50 -2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.75 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -1.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.25 -0.50 (By Karen Pierog in Chicago, additional reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.