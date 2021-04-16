TREASURIES-Yields head higher a day after hefty fall

Recasts, updates yields, adds analyst comments

April 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose on Friday, pulling back from multi-week lows hit during the previous day's rally fueled by Japanese buying, short covering and other factors.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield US10YT=RRwas 4.8 basis points higher at 1.5781%. It fell more than 10 basis points on Thursday, the biggest one-day move down since November. Yields touched a low of 1.5280% - well off a 14-month high of 1.776% reached on March 30.

"This is a choppy market. Yesterday was definitely seeing some Japanese buying and a lot of short covering," said Justin Lederer, Treasury analyst at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "Am I surprised we're backing up? No. These are pretty hefty moves intraday."

The yield rise came as expectations of a strong global recovery got a boost from the latest Chinese economic data, which showed record 18.3% first quarter growth for the country.

Thursday'sTreasury rally came despite robust U.S. retail sales data and a bigger-than-expected drop in initial jobless claimsand amid mounting Russia-U.S. tensions.

"It's impossible to explain the move yesterday, perhaps it has something to do with a safety bid following U.S./Russia tensions," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets in London.

"But the fact is that higher yields would have bought in buyers, especially from Asia."

Foreign selling of Treasuries in February was at its highest since April 2020 with Japan leading the slide in foreign holdings as the end of its fiscal year approached, according to U.S. Treasury data released on Thursday. Analysts have said they expect Japan to recommence purchases in its new fiscal year, which began April 1.

The fast deterioration of Japan's economic outlook undoubtedly played a role in pushing U.S. yields lower, according to Christian Gerlach, a founding partner at boutique investment firm Gerlach Associates.

"At the same time, the U.S. yield curve is still much steeper than the Japanese one," he said. "Japan's bond carry is suffering, and U.S. carry looks like a good refuge for the time being."

The two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last less than a basis point higher at 0.1632%.

A closely watched part of the yield curve that measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR was last less than a basis point steeper from Thursday's close at 141.66 basis points.

Next week will bring auctions for $24 billion of 20-year bonds US20YT=RR on Wednesday and $18 billion of five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities US5YTIP=RR on Thursday. The market breathed a sigh of relief this week after the successful auctions of $120 billion of bonds and notes.

April 16 Friday 10:38AM New York / 1438 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.0175

0.0177

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-237/256

0.1632

0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-26/256

0.3408

0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-160/256

0.8275

0.035

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-244/256

1.257

0.040

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-228/256

1.5781

0.048

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-80/256

2.167

0.060

30-year bond US30YT=RR

91-144/256

2.2656

0.057

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.25 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.00 -0.25 (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London and Karen Pierog in Chicago; additional reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; editing by Sujata Rao and Marguerita Choy) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

