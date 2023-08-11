TREASURIES-Yields gain as producer prices rise more than expected

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Aug 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose to one-week highs on Friday after producer price inflation in July came in hotter than economists’ expectations, a day after data showed consumer prices rose modestly during the month.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.3% last month as the cost of services rebounded at the fastest pace in nearly a year, beating expectations for a 0.2% gain. In the 12 months through July, the PPI increased 0.8% after gaining 0.2% in June.

The pick-up in the annual rate happened because prices were lower last year. Economists had predicted a 0.7% annual increase.

Traders are nervous that a resurgence in price pressures could increase the chances that the Federal Reserve will need to continue hiking rates.

Some analysts said, however, that the data was not very far from what was expected.

Will Compernolle, a macro strategist at FHN Financial, noted that there were downward revisions to June’s report, and that the so-called core, core number, which excludes food, energy and trade services, was in line with expectations.

The producer price data also comes a day after consumer prices rose by just 0.2% in July as higher rents were mostly offset by declining costs of goods such as motor vehicles and furniture.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in three basis points of tightening at the U.S. central bank’s September meeting, indicating they see a very low chance of a further 25 basis points increase.

Fed officials will give their rate predictions at September’s meeting in the so-called “dot plot,” which will be evaluated to see if they expect further tightening by year-end.

“To me the question is - especially when it comes to the more hawkish members of the FOMC - what do they put into the September ‘dot plot’,” said FHN's Compernolle. “Even if they’re all on board to leave rates unchanged in September… they have to commit to basically saying we expect to hike at least one time in the remaining two meetings of the year, or not.”

Other data on Friday showed that U.S. consumer sentiment dipped in August, but Americans expected inflation to edge lower over the next year and beyond.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR rose 9 basis points on the day to 4.168%. They are down from 4.206% last Friday, the highest since Nov. 8.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR rose 8 basis points to 4.900%. The interest rate sensitive notes are holding below yields of 5.120% reached on July 6, which were the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was little changed on the day at minus 73 basis points.

Friday's yield increases were seen as likely exacerbated by thin trading conditions with many traders away for summer vacations.

Ongoing concerns about increased U.S. Treasury supply is also weighing on the market, though it is not seen as likely to cause large disruptions in the near-term.

Yields gained last week after the Treasury raised its borrowing estimate for the third quarter and said it would increase auctions sizes across the yield curve.

The U.S. Treasury Department this week saw soft demand for 30-year bonds, but solid interest in auctions for three-year and 10-year notes, as part of its $103 billion refunding.

August 11 Friday 3:00 PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.275

5.4322

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2575

5.4878

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-186/256

4.8968

0.076

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-110/256

4.5806

0.105

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-46/256

4.31

0.108

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-112/256

4.2615

0.104

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-160/256

4.1679

0.086

20-year bond US20YT=RR

92-108/256

4.4555

0.048

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-136/256

4.2717

0.039

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

