TREASURIES-Yields flat to slightly higher; credit default swaps edge up

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Tom Westbrook and Alun John

NEW YORK/LONDON/SINGAPORE, Sept 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields were little changed to modestly higher on Wednesday, as traders took a breather after a months-long sell-off fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep rates high for some time to bring inflation down to its 2% target.

Yields, however, are expected to stay high, with the latest pullback seen as a minor blip.

"In the near term, there is pro-active reluctance to buy (Treasuries) particularly given the speed of the latest sell-off," said Ben Jeffrey, rates strategist, at BMO Capital in New York.

"There are definitely enough risks out there in terms of labor market growth and the economy, as well as the risk of a government shutdown that will eventually help to bring some demand and push rates lower," he added.

In the credit default swaps market, the threat of another government shutdown sent one-year credit default swaps to their widest since June 1, when the U.S. government was on the cusp of a technical sovereign default as politicians in Washington haggled over the borrowing limit.

U.S. one-year credit default swaps widened to 22 bps on Wednesday, from 21 bps at Tuesday's close.

The U.S. two-year Treasury yield US2YT=RR was last up 1.4 basis points (bps) at 5.089%, while the 10-year yield US10YT=RR inched lower to 4.552%.

That narrowed the gap between the two- and 10-year yield to 53 bps US2US10=TWEB, the tightest spread since May. This suggested that the market is pricing in expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening cycle.

U.S. yields initially edged higher on news of an unexpected increase in August U.S. durable goods orders. Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari added fuel by saying it is whether the central bank is finished raising rates amid ample evidence of ongoing economic strength.

Apart from a hawkish Fed, resilient economic data and a budget deficit to be financed by borrowing have pushed the 10-year yield up by about 45 bps in September, on pace for its largest monthly rise in a year.

Stocks have also come under pressure and analysts said investors could be spending the proceeds of their selling on shorted-dated bonds. Demand at Tuesday's $48 billion 2-year auction was solid, with a 2.73 bid-to-cover ratio. USAUCTION15

The U.S. Treasury will auction U.S. five-year notes later on Wednesday.

Traders also closely followed efforts to avoid what would be a fourth U.S. government shutdown in a decade in just five days, as lawmakers in the Senate and House propose separate funding bills. House Republicans preemptively rejected a bipartisan bill advancing in the Senate that would fund agencies through mid-November.

Should ratings agency Moody's respond to a shutdown with a downgrade, the U.S. would lose its last top-notch "Aaa" creditworthiness rating.

September 27 Wednesday 11:25AM New York / 1525 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.335

5.483

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.325

5.5635

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-213/256

5.0895

0.012

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-102/256

4.8446

0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-226/256

4.6306

0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-16/256

4.6252

0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-156/256

4.5582

0.000

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-168/256

4.8766

0.002

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-240/256

4.6918

-0.004

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread 0.00 0.00 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Tom Westbrook in Singapore, and Alun John in London; Editing by Jacqueline Wong, Christina Fincher and Richard Chang) ((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.