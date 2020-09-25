TREASURIES-Yields flat after U.S. durable goods data

By Chuck Mikolajczak

Sept 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved off earlier lows on Friday in the wake of an upbeat report on U.S. durable goods, while stocks shook off a weaker start to turn higher.

The Commerce Department said orders for non-defense capital goods excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.8% in August, above the 0.5% forecast.

The report did little, however, to alter views that the economy was slowing down in its recovery from coronavirus-induced lockdowns as government support to businesses and the unemployed peters out.

"Overall, it is more trends and it doesn’t feel that data is going to cause some massive volatility in the market the way it did and the way it will in six months," said Justin Lederer, an interest rate strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives are working on a $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package that could be voted on next week, a key lawmaker said on Thursday, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reiterated that she is ready to negotiate with the White House.

Analysts at Jefferies noted that while the report points to a large capital expenditures contribution to economic growth in the third quarter, sustaining the momentum beyond that "will be difficult."

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 0.1 basis points to 0.663% after falling as low as 0.651% on the day.

Kansas City Federal Reserve president Esther George said on Friday that the impact of the recession on households and businesses could still lead to a strain on the banking system which would deepen the recession, the second Fed official to warn of credit issues this week.

The yield on the 10-year remained within the 6-basis-point range it has held since the Federal Reserve's most recent policy statement on Sept. 16, even as equities have struggled. The S&P 500 .SPX is poised to post its fourth straight week of declines.

"Overall the market remains fairly rangebound. There is some intraday, intra-week volatility that when you really look at it, we just don’t go anywhere," said Lederer.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations US2YT=RR, was down 0.2 basis points to 0.133%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 52.8 basis points, up slightly from a two-week low of 51.2 hit on Monday.

September 25 Friday 2:33PM New York / 1833 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

176-30/32

-0-1/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

139-156/256

0-8/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1

0.1014

0.002

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.11

0.1116

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-252/256

0.1328

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-234/256

0.1541

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-232/256

0.2689

-0.006

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-112/256

0.4567

-0.005

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-164/256

0.6626

-0.001

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-236/256

1.186

0.003

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-32/256

1.411

0.010

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.50 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -34.00 0.00 (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Dan Grebler and Cynthia Osterman) ((charles.mikolajczak@tr.com; @ChuckMik; Reuters Messaging: charles.mikolajczak.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

