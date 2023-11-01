TREASURIES-Yields fall to two-week lows after Fed meeting statement

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but left the door open to a further increase in borrowing costs.
The statement acknowledged the U.S. economy's surprising strength, but also nodded to the tighter financial conditions faced by businesses and households.
Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 4.801%, after dropping as far as 4.778%, the lowest since Oct. 17.
Two-year yields US2YT=RR were at 4.992% having touched 4.983%, the lowest since Oct. 12.
The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at minus 20 basis points, after reaching minus 24 basis points, the most inverted since Oct. 25.
November 1 Wednesday 2:08PM New York / 1808 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
5.31
5.4719
-0.016
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
5.3075
5.5447
-0.027
Two-year note US2YT=RR
100-4/256
4.9915
-0.080
Three-year note US3YT=RR
99-126/256
4.8108
-0.089
Five-year note US5YT=RR
100-174/256
4.7206
-0.097
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-120/256
4.7953
-0.093
10-year note US10YT=RR
92-212/256
4.8014
-0.074
20-year bond US20YT=RR
90-76/256
5.1631
-0.056
30-year bond US30YT=RR
86-204/256
4.9796
-0.044
(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))
