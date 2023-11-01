News & Insights

TREASURIES-Yields fall to two-week lows after Fed meeting statement

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 01, 2023 — 02:18 pm EDT

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to two-week lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady but left the door open to a further increase in borrowing costs.

The statement acknowledged the U.S. economy's surprising strength, but also nodded to the tighter financial conditions faced by businesses and households.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 4.801%, after dropping as far as 4.778%, the lowest since Oct. 17.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were at 4.992% having touched 4.983%, the lowest since Oct. 12.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at minus 20 basis points, after reaching minus 24 basis points, the most inverted since Oct. 25.

November 1 Wednesday 2:08PM New York / 1808 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.31

5.4719

-0.016

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.3075

5.5447

-0.027

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-4/256

4.9915

-0.080

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-126/256

4.8108

-0.089

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-174/256

4.7206

-0.097

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-120/256

4.7953

-0.093

10-year note US10YT=RR

92-212/256

4.8014

-0.074

20-year bond US20YT=RR

90-76/256

5.1631

-0.056

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-204/256

4.9796

-0.044

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

