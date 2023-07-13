TREASURIES-Yields fall to two-week low as US inflation pressures ease

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 13 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell to a two-week low, and two-year yields were the lowest since mid-June on Thursday as inflation moderated, boosting bets that the Federal Reserve will stop hiking interest rates after an expected 25 basis points rate increase later this month.

Producer prices barely rose in June and the annual increase in producer inflation was the smallest in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday.

That comes after an inflation report on Wednesday showed that U.S. consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years.

Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, noted that the producer price data has some inputs that feed into the Fed’s preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) measure, and that the low PPI number will likely help to bring down the core PCE reading.

That bolsters expectations that the Fed will stop after one more rate increase, though he added that "a couple more months of slightly elevated prints could reverse that pricing."

Fed officials in June indicated that they expect to hike rates by another 50 basis points, but the market is only pricing in around 29 basis points of additional tightening. FEDWATCH

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Thursday reiterated that rate hikes will be essential to bring down high inflation in the United States.

Other data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 10 basis points to 3.761%, the lowest since June 29. They are down from an eight-month high of 4.094% on Friday.

Interest rate sensitive two-year yields US2YT=RR dropped 13 basis points to 4.614%, the lowest since June 14. They reached 5.12% last Thursday, the highest since June 2007.

The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 85 basis points.

The Treasury Department saw soft demand for an $18 billion auction of 30-year bonds, the final sale of $90 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

The bonds sold at a high yield of 3.910%, around two basis points above where they had traded before the sale. Demand for the debt was 2.43 times the amount on offer, down from 2.52 times in June. USAUCTION28

The Treasury saw solid demand for a $40 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday and okay interest for a $32 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday.

July 13 Thursday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.2375

5.3954

-0.004

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.2325

5.4634

-0.028

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-5/256

4.6135

-0.128

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-192/256

4.2306

-0.148

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-72/256

3.9367

-0.133

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-90/256

3.8569

-0.116

10-year note US10YT=RR

96-216/256

3.7614

-0.100

20-year bond US20YT=RR

97-96/256

4.0688

-0.067

30-year bond US30YT=RR

95-60/256

3.8963

-0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.75 -1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.00 -1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -37.75 1.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Conor Humphries) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

