TREASURIES-Yields fall to six-month lows on banking jitters

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped to six-month lows on Friday as concerns about further stress in the banking sector led investors to seek out the safe haven debt.

Banking stocks fell sharply in Europe with heavyweights Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE and UBS Group UBSG.S pummeled by worries that the worst problems in the sector since the 2008 financial crisis have not yet been contained.

“The concerns in Europe are adding to the overall risk-off tone,” said Ben Jeffery, an interest rate strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Unease over the impact of higher rates on the beleaguered banking sector is also leading investors to expect more dovish monetary policy going forward.

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs after the recent collapse of two U.S. banks.

“The fact that the Fed was so dovish on Wednesday, which was a result of the volatility we’ve seen in the financial sector ... has definitely been the big reason why we’ve seen this big bull steepening of the curve as the impact of monetary policy tightening starts to show up in the banking sector,” said Jeffery.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell as low as 3.285%, the lowest since Sept. 12. Two-year yields US2YT=RR reached 3.555%, the lowest since Sept. 13.

The inversion in the closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 27 basis points.

Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in only an 11% chance that the Fed will hike rates by an additional 25 basis points in May, and an 89% probability it will leave the rate unchanged at 4.75% to 5.0% They also see the Fed cutting rates to 3.71% by December. FEDWATCH

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic on Friday acknowledged banking sector woes made the central bank's rate hike call this week challenging, but he says the institution must continue to work to get inflation lower.

Near-term, analysts expect bank concerns to be the main driver of market moves.

“All we are doing right now, almost literally, is trading bank stocks via Treasuries,” said Jim Vogel, an interest rate strategist at FHN Financial in Memphis, Tennessee.

“If you turn your computer off and turn it back on, it reboots in five minutes. If you unplug the valuation system for an entire sector of the stock market, you don’t plug it back in, it has to reboot over a long period of time, and unfortunately banks have to report their earnings and so everyone is going to hold their breath and buy more Treasuries until we start to see actual results from banks,” Vogel said.

Investors have been on edge since the collapse of U.S. lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in mid-March, which was followed by UBS' emergency purchase of its ailing rival Credit Suisse on Sunday.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday sought to reassure jittery investors that American bank deposits were safe and promised policymakers had more firepower to battle any crisis even as bank stocks resumed their slide.

Data on Friday showed that new orders for key U.S.-manufactured capital goods unexpectedly rose in February, but data for the prior month was revised sharply down, suggesting that business spending on equipment could be struggling to rebound in the first quarter.

March 24 Friday 9:13AM New York / 1313 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.49

4.6023

-0.069

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.485

4.6632

-0.108

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-226/256

3.6033

-0.203

Three-year note US3YT=RR

103-90/256

3.4271

-0.176

Five-year note US5YT=RR

103-78/256

3.2679

-0.149

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

104-88/256

3.2932

-0.130

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-176/256

3.2983

-0.106

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-200/256

3.7469

-0.067

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-252/256

3.6257

-0.056

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -46.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Harry Robertson and Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.