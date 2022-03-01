TREASURIES-Yields fall to five-week lows on Ukraine concerns

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped to five-week lows on Tuesday as Russia’s attack on Ukraine intensified, boosting demand for safe haven debt, and on concerns that rising commodity prices will weigh on growth.

A Russian armored column bore down on Ukraine's capital Kyiv on Tuesday and invasion forces fired rocket barrages into the center of the country's second largest city, on the sixth day of Russia's assault on its western neighbor.

Inflation expectations have been rising on concerns that already high price pressures will face further increases as the West imposes sanctions on Russia.

There are concerns that “whether or not it’s protracted or is over quickly, the economic consequences of it may be more long-lasting,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

“If Russia controls more of Ukraine’s food and energy production capacity and those types of things, they may end up being more expensive for everyone around the world, which I think at this point is being viewed as a drag on potential growth,” Simons said.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.714%, the lowest since Jan. 24, before rebounding to 1.765%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened three basis points to 42 basis points.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR, which reflect expected annual inflation, rose to 3.10%, from 3.04% on Monday.

Investors have been rethinking expectations on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in raising interest rates as the Ukraine conflict continues, even as the U.S. central bank faces pressure to address surging inflation.

A rate hike of at least 25 basis points is fully priced in for the Fed’s March 15-16 meeting, though the odds of a 50-basis-point increase have dropped to only 10%, from more than 50% a few weeks ago. FEDWATCH

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday will be scrutinized for any indications that the Fed is becoming less hawkish.

March 1 Tuesday 9:39AM New York / 1439 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.3375

0.3425

-0.018

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.64

0.651

-0.036

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-76/256

1.3486

-0.079

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-234/256

1.5297

-0.087

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-48/256

1.6265

-0.092

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-242/256

1.7309

-0.089

10-year note US10YT=RR

101

1.765

-0.074

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-92/256

2.2279

-0.030

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-144/256

2.1338

-0.047

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 15.00 -3.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.75 -3.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -22.50 -1.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

