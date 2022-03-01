TREASURIES-Yields fall to eight-week lows on Ukraine concerns

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dropped to eight-week lows on Tuesday as Russia’s attack on Ukraine accelerated, boosting demand for safe haven debt, and on concerns that rising commodity prices will weigh on growth.

Russia warned Kyiv residents to flee their homes and rained rockets on the city of Kharkiv as Russian commanders intensified their bombardment of Ukrainian urban areas in a shift of tactics after their six-day assault stalled.

Inflation expectations have been rising on concerns that already high price pressures will face further increases as the West imposes sanctions on Russia.

There are concerns that “whether or not it’s protracted or is over quickly, the economic consequences of it may be more long-lasting,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

“If Russia controls more of Ukraine’s food and energy production capacity and those types of things, they may end up being more expensive for everyone around the world, which I think at this point is being viewed as a drag on potential growth,” Simons said.

Oil prices surged 9% on Tuesday, as a global agreement to release crude reserves failed to calm fears about supply disruptions.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.682%, the lowest since Jan. 5, before rebounding to 1.717%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened one basis point to 40 basis points.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US5YTIP=RR, which reflect expected annual inflation, rose to 3.11%, from 3.04% on Monday.

Investors have been rethinking expectations on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be in raising interest rates as the Ukraine conflict continues, even as the U.S. central bank faces pressure to address surging inflation.

A rate hike of at least 25 basis points is fully priced in for the Fed’s March 15-16 meeting, though the odds of a 50-basis-point increase have dropped to only 10%, from more than 50% a few weeks ago. FEDWATCH

Investors covering short positions that had bet on higher yields as the Fed raises rates was seen as adding to Tuesday's rally.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s testimony before Congress on Wednesday and Thursday will be scrutinized for any indications that the Fed is becoming less hawkish.

The economic landscape facing the Fed has changed "a lot," with shocks to oil prices and potentially supply chains that policymakers will have to account for, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Tuesday.

Data on Tuesday showed that U.S. manufacturing activity picked up more than expected in February as COVID-19 infections subsided, though hiring at factories slowed, contributing to keeping supply chains snarled and prices for inputs high.

Jobs data for February due on Friday is this week's major U.S. economic focus.

March 1 Tuesday 3:04PM New York / 2004 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.3225

0.3273

-0.033

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.58

0.5898

-0.097

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-92/256

1.3168

-0.111

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-18/256

1.4756

-0.141

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-130/256

1.56

-0.159

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-88/256

1.6706

-0.149

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-112/256

1.7173

-0.122

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-248/256

2.1905

-0.067

30-year bond US30YT=RR

103-36/256

2.1081

-0.073

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 11.25 -7.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 -6.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 -2.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.50 -2.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.50 -3.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe in London; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

