TREASURIES-Yields fall, then rise in choppy trading after CPI data

Credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

August 10, 2023 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by Karen Brettell for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell and then rose on Thursday in choppy trading after data showed that consumer price inflation came in largely in line with economists' expectations in July.

Headline and core consumer prices both rose by 0.2% in July, for an annual gain of 3.2% and 4.7%, respectively.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.999%, up from around 3.975% before the data was released.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were at 4.779%, up from 4.764% before the data release.

(Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Christina Fincher)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

