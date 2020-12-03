TREASURIES-Yields fall on slowing services industry activity

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields moved lower on Thursday after data showed the nation's services industry activity slowed to a six-month low in November, indicating the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic may be running out of steam.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last down 2 basis points at 0.9261%.

The Institute for Supply Management reported that its non-manufacturing activity index fell to a reading of 55.9 last month. That as the lowest reading since May when the recovery started and followed 56.6 in October.

That data followed a U.S. Labor Department report showing initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 712,000 for the week ended Nov. 28, compared with 787,000 in the prior week. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 775,000 applications in the latest week.

Anders Persson, chief investment officer of fixed income at Nuveen, called the jobless claims data "somewhat uneventful," adding that Friday's November employment report would be the last big economic data for 2020.

"So the market is basically looking at that as a more impactful driver of where we're heading from an economic perspective," he said.

Renewed focus on a stimulus package in Washington to aid the sagging economy is also "front in mind for investors," Persson said, though Republicans and Democrats have not reached any agreement.

The U.S. Congress faces a Dec. 11 deadline to pass a $1.4 trillion budget or risk a government shutdown. Persson said that outcome would "be a bit of a hiccup" for the market, which is fairly confident that funding will be approved.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was last down a basis point at 0.1545%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 77.16 basis points, less than a basis point lower than Wednesday's close. The spread reached its widest since February 2018 at 79.60 basis points on Wednesday.

December 3 Thursday 10:16AM New York / 1616 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.08

0.0811

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.09

0.0913

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-241/256

0.1545

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-34/256

0.2048

-0.013

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-218/256

0.4051

-0.016

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-168/256

0.6754

-0.020

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-132/256

0.9261

-0.020

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-108/256

1.4665

-0.028

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-228/256

1.6722

-0.032

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.00 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 1.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.50 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -31.00 0.75 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.