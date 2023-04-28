TREASURIES-Yields fall on signs of slowing US inflation

By David Randall

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters) - Treasury yields fell across the board Friday after data showed that the pace of inflation was slowing and consumer spending remained steady.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index gained 0.1% in March after rising 0.3% in February, leaving it up 4.2% over the last 12 months compared with a 5.1% annual gain in February.

The unchanged reading in consumer spending last month, meanwhile, followed a downwardly revised 0.1% gain in February.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 6.4 basis points at 4.033%.

“Today’s numbers indicate what the trend has been, which is lower inflation," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. "It’s still high but it’s something that the Fed needs to take into consideration.”

One-month Treasury yields, which spiked higher Thurdsay on rising concerns of a U.S. debt ceiling showdown, dipped 4 basis points to 4.19%.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 9.1 basis points to 3.437%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 8.4 basis points to 3.673%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -59.6 basis points.

April 28 Friday 9:18AM New York / 1318 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.03

5.1626

-0.032

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8525

5.0547

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-180/256

4.0312

-0.066

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-6/256

3.7411

-0.085

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-244/256

3.5103

-0.092

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-32/256

3.4797

-0.093

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-132/256

3.4371

-0.091

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-20/256

3.7967

-0.087

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-40/256

3.6716

-0.084

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.25 0.75 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.50 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.75 0.75 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

