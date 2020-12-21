TREASURIES-Yields fall on risk aversion as U.K. sees new COVID strain, Brexit deal elusive

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. benchmark Treasury yields fell on Monday as the emergence of a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 in the United Kingdom and Britain's failure to reach a deal to leave the European Union before a deadline dented risk appetite and boosted demand for safe haven bonds.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Saturday canceled Christmas plans for millions of Britons due to what he said was a more infectious strain of the coronavirus, though he said there was no evidence that it was either more lethal or caused a more severe illness.

It comes as Britain insisted on Sunday that the European Union should shift position to open the way to a post-Brexit trade pact. Negotiations are expected to continue on Monday, beyond a Sunday deadline set by the European Parliament, with a senior British government source describing them as "difficult" because of the "significant differences" in position.

“What’s taking place is another risk-reduction mode going into year-end, essentially because of the virus mutation concerns out of the UK and then the fallout with Brexit not coming to any real decisions over the weekend,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell 4 basis points to 0.910%, after earlier reaching 0.882%, the lowest since Dec. 11.

Risk sentiment also soured after U.S. congressional leaders said on Sunday they had reached agreement on a $900 billion package to provide the first new aid in months to an economy hammered by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with votes likely on Monday.

The news dashed hopes that a deal could be as large as $2 trillion.

Longer-dated Treasury yields have risen and the yield curve has steepened as expectations of more fiscal spending, and the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will maintain its dovish monetary policies for years to come, lead investors to increase bets on higher inflation.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at 79 basis points on Monday, holding just below an almost three-year high of 83 basis points reached on Friday.

Ten-year Treasury-Inflation-Protected-Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR are pricing in expectations of 1.96% average annual inflation for the coming decade, the highest since April 2019.

The Treasury Department will sell $24 billion in 20-year bonds on Monday. The bond market will close early at 2 p.m. EST on Thursday and be closed on Friday for the Christmas Day holiday.

December 21 Monday 9:04AM New York / 1404 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0925

0.0938

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-4/256

0.1169

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-222/256

0.1697

-0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-20/256

0.359

-0.022

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-248/256

0.6296

-0.032

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-172/256

0.9097

-0.038

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-180/256

1.4502

-0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-84/256

1.6536

-0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.25 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.50 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

