TREASURIES-Yields fall on January consumer price index data

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after the latest consumer price index data was reported in-line with expectations.

Yields on 10-year notes fell seven basis points to 3.652%, while yields on two-year notes fell five basis points to 4.486%. The two-year is particularly sensitive to rate movement expectations.

The CPI was highly anticipated because, along with data on the jobs market, it is highly likely to influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

