US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields fall on January consumer price index data

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 14, 2023 — 08:41 am EST

Written by Matt Tracy for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after the latest consumer price index data was reported in-line with expectations.

Yields on 10-year notes fell seven basis points to 3.652%, while yields on two-year notes fell five basis points to 4.486%. The two-year is particularly sensitive to rate movement expectations.

The CPI was highly anticipated because, along with data on the jobs market, it is highly likely to influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

(Reporting by Matt Tracy, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.