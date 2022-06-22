TREASURIES-Yields fall on growth fears before Powell testimony

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to almost two-week lows on Wednesday as commodity prices softened and as fears that the Federal Reserve will cause a recession by tightening monetary policy boosted demand for the U.S. bonds before Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is due to testify before Congress.

Oil prices tumbled on Wednesday on news of a plan by U.S. President Joe Biden to cut fuel costs for drivers and as recession fears dented demand and weighed on stocks. .N

“The overnight session featured a pretty big drubbing in energy, commodities prices and that’s putting a little bit of a deflationary bid into the curve,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia,” adding that “fears about economic growth have really gotten to take center stage away from fears of inflation.”

Investors are concerned that the U.S. central bank will dent growth as it aggressively raises interest rates to tackle soaring price pressures.

Powell is expected to maintain his hawkish stance towards further interest rate hikes on Wednesday, following the U.S. central bank’s 75 basis points rate increase last week, the biggest since 1994.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the Fed to hike by another 75 basis points in July, followed by a half-percentage-point rise in September, and that it would not scale back to quarter-percentage-point moves until November at the earliest.

Two-year Treasury yields fell to 3.094%. They have fallen from 3.456% on June 14, which was the highest since November 2007. US2YT=RR

Benchmark 10-year yields were at 3.162%, after reaching 3.498% on June 14, the highest since April 2011. US10YT=RR

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was at 7 basis points, after inverting early last week. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

June 22 Wednesday 9:10AM New York / 1310 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.6

1.6288

-0.059

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.38

2.4424

-0.019

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-228/256

3.0939

-0.104

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-2/256

3.2269

-0.128

Five-year note US5YT=RR

97-56/256

3.2388

-0.140

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-242/256

3.2451

-0.148

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-148/256

3.1618

-0.143

20-year bond US20YT=RR

96-116/256

3.4988

-0.142

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-196/256

3.2553

-0.135

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 39.50 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.25 0.25 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

