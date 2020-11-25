TREASURIES-Yields fall modestly after rise in jobless claims

NEW YORK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday morning as investors sought safety in the high-quality asset after weekly jobless claims showed a surged in the number of Americans filing for benefits.

The Labor Department reported on Wednesday that initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by more than expected to 778,000 in the latest week versus 748,000 in the prior period. The rise suggests the surge in new COVID-19 infections and business restrictions have increased layoffs and are undermining the fragile labor market recovery.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR fell by 1 basis point to 0.872%. The two-year yield US2YT=RR moved less - last down 0.4 basis point to 0.160% - flattening the yield curve US2US10=TWEB to 71 basis points.

(Reporting by Kate Duguid Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

