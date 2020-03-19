TREASURIES-Yields fall in choppy session as investors puzzle out government coronavirus actions

By Ross Kerber

BOSTON, March 19 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields largely fell in volatile trading on Thursday as investors grappled with official responses to coronavirus to understand their impact on government debt, while a surge in weekly jobless claims reinforced concerns about the pandemic’s impact on economic growth.

The trading also showed investors hurrying to minimize risk even as the Fed poured liquidity into the financial system, analysts said.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note US10YT=RRwas at 1.1354%, down 12.3 basis points for the session.

The yield on the 3-month US3MT=RR U.S. Treasury bill was up 4.1 basis points to 0.061%, though still a very low level for an instrument whose yield has not been in negative territory since October 2015.

The movements left an important part of the U.S. yield curve, the gap between the 10 year note and the 3-month bill, at more than a percentage point. While that level was about 8 basis points off its high for the session it was still the widest since 2018.

Analysts said the movements showed investors piling into the short-term security as a safety play while taking stock of various new initiatives by President Donald Trump's administration, the Federal Reserve, and health authorities to deal with the crisis.

"Everyone is trying to digest what impact all this stimulus will have on Treasuries," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management.

"You're seeing rotation trades out of stocks, and on anything going into fixed income the flows seem overwhelmingly geared toward the front end of the curve," he said.

The New York Fed on Thursday morning said it accepted more than $60 billion in two repurchase agreement operations.

The central bank also said it would conduct an additional $10 billion in purchases across two separate operations for settlement on March 23.

The Fed opened the taps for central banks in nine new countries to access dollars. The Fed said the swaps, in which it accepts other currencies as collateral in exchange for dollars, will for at least the next six months allow other central banks to tap up to a combined total of $450 billion to back up the world's dollar-dependent financial system.

Tom Simons, Jefferies money market economist, said the accelerating Fed actions would be expected to drive down Treasury yields. But taken together Thursday's trading suggested investors are still trying to reposition portfolios.

"There are still some investors who had big losses who are de-leveraging and trying to raise cash," he said.

"Obviously we're headed for a period for the next several months where the economic data is going to look absolutely ghastly and there's not going to be a lot of strong risk appetite," he said.

Major U.S. stock exchanges were lower.A report Thursday morning by the Labor Department showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits surged to a 2-1/2 year high last week as companies in the services sector laid off workers because of the impacts of the coronavirus.[nL1N2BC0VF]

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin urged Congress to move quickly to pass a $1 trillion economic relief measure by early next week, saying he expects bipartisan support for the bill to get cash payments to Americans during the crisis.

March 19 Thursday 12:05PM New York / 1605 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.06

0.061

0.041

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0475

0.0482

-0.028

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-91/256

0.4247

-0.105

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-240/256

0.5211

-0.138

Five-year note US5YT=RR

102-82/256

0.6475

-0.168

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-244/256

0.9827

-0.151

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-104/256

1.1354

-0.123

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-112/256

1.8072

-0.087

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 19.00 13.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.00 11.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 5.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -14.75 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -80.75 -6.25 (Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Will Dunham and Chris Reese)

