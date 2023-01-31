TREASURIES-Yields fall from near 3-week highs following cooling wage, housing data

By David Randall

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped from nearly 3-week highs on Tuesday following economic data that showed slowing wage growth and a cooling housing market.

The Employment Cost Index rose 1% in the fourth quarter, down from a peak of 1.4% in the first quarter of 2022, while wages and salaries grew 1% compared to 1.3% in the previous quarter, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Home prices, meanwhile, rose 6.8% in November compared with the same time last year, and slowed from the 8.7% gain in October, according the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price composite index of 20 metropolitan areas.

Rising wages and housing costs have been chief concerns of the Federal Reserve in its battle with inflation. The central bank is widely expected to raise benchmark interest rates by 25 basis points to a range of 4.50% and 4.75% at the conclusion of its policy meeting on Wednesday.

"All eyes are on the Fed this week and the Street's expectations for a 25 basis point rate hike. Investors will keenly listen to Chairman Powell's comments for any indication of the Fed wavering from its aggressively hawkish stance," said Craig Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes US10YT=RR was down 5.3 basis points to 3.498%. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond US30YT=RR was down 3 basis points to 3.630%.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at -70.3 basis points.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down 6.2 basis points at 4.199%.

January 31 Tuesday 9:08AM New York / 1408 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.585

4.7038

0.043

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.66

4.8387

-0.010

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-221/256

4.197

-0.064

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-238/256

3.8999

-0.068

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-128/256

3.6102

-0.073

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-162/256

3.5597

-0.067

10-year note US10YT=RR

105-48/256

3.4939

-0.057

20-year bond US20YT=RR

103-120/256

3.7498

-0.041

30-year bond US30YT=RR

106-200/256

3.6256

-0.034

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.00 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.25 -0.50 (Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Bernadette Baum) ((David.Randall@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6607; Reuters Messaging: david.randall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

