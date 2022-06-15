TREASURIES-Yields fall from 10-year highs before expected Fed rate hike

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped from more than 10-year highs on Wednesday before the Federal Reserve is expected to raise its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points as it tackles soaring inflation.

Yields surged after data on Friday showed that consumer prices rose at their fastest pace in nearly 40-1/2 years in May, rattling markets and increasing speculation that the U.S. central bank will hike rates at a faster pace than previously expected.

Economists upped their rate hike forecasts after a Wall Street Journal article on Monday said Fed officials would consider a 75 basis points hike. This was interpreted as being an informal communication by the U.S. central bank as Fed officials are in a blackout period heading into the meeting.

Now that investors have prepared for a more aggressive pace of rate increases and a higher terminal rate, they are looking to see whether the Fed’s most hawkish scenario is priced in or if the bank could take an even more aggressive stance.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in an 87% chance of a 75 basis points rate hike, and a 13% chance of a 50 basis points increase on Wednesday afternoon. The Fed’s benchmark rate is expected to reach 3.98% by May, from 0.83% now. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Expectations of more aggressive Fed hikes have helped to keep market-based inflation expectations contained, which reflects some confidence that the bank will be able to bring down price pressures, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader at Manulife Investment Management in Boston.

Inflation expectations could rise, however, if the Fed surprises markets with a 50 basis points increase on Wednesday, Lorizio said.

Breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS), a measure of expected annual inflation for the next five years, have fallen to 2.89%, from around 3.17% on Friday. USBEI5Y=RR

Yields also fell modestly after data on Wednesday showed that U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fell in May as motor vehicle purchases declined amid shortages, and record high gasoline prices pulled spending away from other goods.

That may add to concerns that the Fed’s aggressive monetary tightening could tip the economy into recession.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell to 3.327%, after reaching 3.456% on Tuesday, the highest since Nov. 2007. Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR dipped to 3.379%, after hitting 2.498% on Tuesday, the highest since April 2011.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB was last at 5 basis points, after inverting by 5 basis points on Tuesday. An inversion in this part of the curve is seen as a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

June 15 Wednesday 9:31AM New York / 1331 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.77

1.8027

0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

2.31

2.3698

-0.026

Two-year note US2YT=RR

98-114/256

3.327

-0.108

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-80/256

3.4727

-0.120

Five-year note US5YT=RR

96-32/256

3.4828

-0.115

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

95-146/256

3.4721

-0.113

10-year note US10YT=RR

95-200/256

3.3792

-0.104

20-year bond US20YT=RR

94-120/256

3.6429

-0.074

30-year bond US30YT=RR

90-152/256

3.3769

-0.055

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 35.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.00 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -28.25 -1.25 U.S. retail sales unexpectedly fall in May Americans feel the heat as U.S. annual inflation posts largest gain since 1981 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

