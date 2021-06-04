US Markets

TREASURIES-Yields fall, curve flattens after May jobs report

Karen Pierog Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMED AZAKIR

U.S. Treasury yields tumbled and the yield curve flattened on Friday after job gains in May fell short of expectations, calming fears that a roaring economy could lead to a quicker tightening of monetary policy.

    CHICAGO, June 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields tumbled and
the yield curve flattened on Friday after job gains in May fell
short of expectations, calming fears that a roaring economy
could lead to a quicker tightening of monetary policy.
    The benchmark 10-year yield <US10YT=RR>, which had its
biggest basis-point drop since April 15, fell to its lowest
level since May 26 at 1.557%. It was last 6.8 basis points lower
at 1.5585%. The 30-year yield <US30YT=RR> slid as low as 2.233%
and was last down 6.1 basis points at 2.2341%.
    The closely watched yield curve between two- and 10-year
Treasury notes <US2US10=RR> flattened with the gap between the
yields at its lowest since May 26. It was last 5.71 basis points
flatter at 140.78 basis points.
    The U.S. Labor Department reported that nonfarm payrolls
increased last month by 559,000 jobs, which was below the
650,000 job gains economists polled by Reuters had forecast.
Data for April was revised slightly higher to show payrolls
rising by 278,000 jobs instead of 266,000 as previously
reported. The unemployment rate fell to 5.8% from 6.1% in April.
[nL2N2NL2K1] 
    "The numbers were decent, but they weren't blow-out
numbers," said Andrew Richman, senior fixed income strategist at
Sterling Capital Management, pointing to the possibility of a
huge job gain after Thursday's ADP National Employment Report
showed private payrolls increased by 978,000 jobs in
May.[nAQN048X6S]
    Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rate strategist at TD Securities
in New York, said the government's jobs report was "not quite
good enough" to change the outlook for the U.S. Federal Reserve
to taper its bond purchases or hike rates, which should keep
rates relatively range-bound in the short term. 
    Meanwhile, the amount of money flowing into the Fed's
reverse repurchase facility rose from $479 billion on Thursday
to $483 billion on Friday, just under a record $485 billion
reached on May 27. [nL2N2NE2GF] A flood of cash is pushing down
short-term rates and fueling expectations the Fed will take
action to maintain its key policy rate. [nL2N2NE2JL]
    Looking ahead to next week, the Treasury Department will
hold auctions for $58 billion of three-year notes on Tuesday,
$38 billion of 10-year notes on Wednesday, and $24 billion of
30-year bonds on Thursday.
    "On the whole, I think things will go decently, but if rates
keep going down here it's just going to be a little bit harder
for that to happen," Richman said. 
    The two-year Treasury yield <US2YT=RR> was almost a basis
point lower at 0.1507%. 
    The yield on 30-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities
<US30YTIP=RR> closed at -0.077%, its lowest closing point since
mid-February, according to Tradeweb. 
    June 4 Friday 4:22PM New York / 2022 GMT
                               Price        Current   Net
                                            Yield %   Change
                                                      (bps)
 Three-month bills <US3MT=RR>  0.0225       0.0228    0.003
 Six-month bills  <US6MT=RR>   0.04         0.0406    0.003
 Two-year note <US2YT=RR>      99-243/256   0.1507    -0.009
 Three-year note <US3YT=RR>    99-216/256   0.3034    -0.027
 Five-year note <US5YT=RR>     99-216/256   0.782     -0.063
 Seven-year note <US7YT=RR>    100-36/256   1.2289    -0.070
 10-year note  <US10YT=RR>     100-156/256  1.5585    -0.068
 20-year bond <US20YT=RR>      101-152/256  2.1512    -0.067
 30-year bond  <US30YT=RR>     103-16/256   2.2341    -0.061
                                                      
   DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS                                
                               Last (bps)   Net       
                                            Change    
                                            (bps)     
 U.S. 2-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.50    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 3-year dollar swap        11.50         0.00    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 5-year dollar swap         7.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 10-year dollar swap       -3.25        -0.25    
 spread                                               
 U.S. 30-year dollar swap      -29.00         0.00    
 spread                                               
                                                      
 

