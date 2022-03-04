TREASURIES-Yields fall as wages stall, Ukraine fears rise

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday after data showed that wage growth stalled in February, while the yield curve reached its flattest level in two years as concerns about the war in Ukraine led investors to seek out longer-dated low-risk debt.

Employers in the United States added 678,000 jobs in February, more than economists' expectations of a gain of 400,000. Average hourly earnings were unchanged, however, compared with an expected 0.5% gain.

"You had very strong hiring and job gains but quite a bit weaker average hourly earnings, so, if anything, I think that’s probably a little bit of a relief for the Fed," said Zachary Griffiths, a macro strategist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell to 1.470%, from around 1.520% before the data was released. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.729%, from around 1.792% before the data.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened to 26 basis points, the smallest gap since March 2020.

Two-year yields, which are highly sensitive to interest rate policy, have risen as investors prepare for the Federal Reserve to hike rates, with the first increase in borrowing costs expected at its March 15-16 meeting.

At the same time, investors are grappling with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which has hurt appetite for riskier assets and boosted demand for safe-haven debt.

"With the Fed seemingly on a preset course for at least these first couple of hikes, you have the front end more likely to remain supported by Fed policy expectations, while the back end catches the majority of the risk-off bid," Griffiths said.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week said the U.S. central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates at its upcoming March meeting but be ready to move more aggressively if inflation does not cool as quickly as expected.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans on Friday said the central bank is on track to raise rates this year, though it may be "more than I think is essential" to do so at every policy-setting meeting.

Yields fell overnight, with 10-year yields dipping as low as 1.700%, on rising concerns about the conflict in Ukraine.

Russia's military seized Europe's biggest nuclear power on Friday in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a huge blaze in a training building has been extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.

March 4 Friday 9:57AM New York / 1457 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.35

0.3552

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.64

0.6509

-0.018

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-15/256

1.4698

-0.066

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-182/256

1.6008

-0.084

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-40/256

1.6323

-0.105

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-44/256

1.6963

-0.116

10-year note US10YT=RR

101-84/256

1.729

-0.115

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-160/256

2.2115

-0.091

30-year bond US30YT=RR

102-112/256

2.1393

-0.087

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 11.75 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 10.00 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 9.50 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Nick Zieminski and Paul Simao) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

