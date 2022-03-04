TREASURIES-Yields fall as wage growth stalls in February

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday and the yield curve steepened after data showed that employers added more jobs than expected in February, though earnings were unchanged on the month.

Employers added 678,000 jobs in February, more than economists’ expectations of 400,000. Average hourly earnings were unchanged, compared with an expected 0.5% gain.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell to 1.474%, from around 1.520% before the data was released. Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell to 1.765%, from around 1.792% before the data.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB steepened to 29 basis points, from 27 basis points.

Yields fell earlier on Friday and the yield curve reached its flattest level since March 2020 on concerns about Ukraine.

Russian invasion forces seized Europe's biggest nuclear power on Friday in heavy fighting in southeastern Ukraine, triggering global alarm, but a huge blaze in a training building has been extinguished and officials said the facility was now safe.

Yields have whipsawed this week as investors try to balance the economic risks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions imposed on Russia against expectations that the Fed will need to raise rates to address stubbornly high inflation.

March 4 Friday 8:51AM New York / 1351 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.355

0.3602

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.6425

0.6535

-0.016

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-13/256

1.4738

-0.062

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-176/256

1.609

-0.076

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-24/256

1.6454

-0.092

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-2/256

1.7211

-0.091

10-year note US10YT=RR

101

1.7649

-0.079

20-year bond US20YT=RR

102-40/256

2.2403

-0.062

30-year bond US30YT=RR

101-180/256

2.1723

-0.054

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 18.25 0.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 12.00 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.75 1.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -24.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

