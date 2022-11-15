TREASURIES-Yields fall as U.S. producer prices rise less than expected

By Karen Brettell
NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data showed that producer prices rose less than expected in October, adding to expectations that inflation may have peaked, which could pave the way for more dovish Federal Reserve policy.
The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% last month and data for September was revised lower to show the PPI climbing 0.2% instead of 0.4% as previously reported. In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 8.0% after jumping 8.4% in September.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.4% and advance 8.3% on a year-on-year basis.
Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell as low as 3.758%, the lowest since Oct. 6, and were last at 3.796%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell as low as 4.326%, and were last at 4.342%.
November 15 Tuesday 8:48AM New York / 1348 GMT
Price
Current Yield %
Net Change (bps)
Three-month bills US3MT=RR
4.145
4.2476
0.067
Six-month bills US6MT=RR
4.41
4.5735
0.019
Two-year note US2YT=RR
100-15/256
4.3424
-0.066
Three-year note US3YT=RR
100-246/256
4.1557
-0.084
Five-year note US5YT=RR
101
3.9008
-0.097
Seven-year note US7YT=RR
100-218/256
3.859
-0.084
10-year note US10YT=RR
102-184/256
3.7956
-0.071
20-year bond US20YT=RR
88-208/256
4.2149
-0.069
30-year bond US30YT=RR
100-16/256
3.9964
-0.063
DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS
Last (bps)
Net Change (bps)
U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread
33.75
-1.00
U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread
15.25
-0.50
U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread
5.75
1.25
U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread
-0.25
1.00
U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread
-44.50
1.00
