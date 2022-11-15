TREASURIES-Yields fall as U.S. producer prices rise less than expected

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday after data showed that producer prices rose less than expected in October, adding to expectations that inflation may have peaked, which could pave the way for more dovish Federal Reserve policy.

The producer price index for final demand rose 0.2% last month and data for September was revised lower to show the PPI climbing 0.2% instead of 0.4% as previously reported. In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 8.0% after jumping 8.4% in September.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.4% and advance 8.3% on a year-on-year basis.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell as low as 3.758%, the lowest since Oct. 6, and were last at 3.796%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell as low as 4.326%, and were last at 4.342%.

November 15 Tuesday 8:48AM New York / 1348 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.145

4.2476

0.067

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.41

4.5735

0.019

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-15/256

4.3424

-0.066

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-246/256

4.1557

-0.084

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101

3.9008

-0.097

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-218/256

3.859

-0.084

10-year note US10YT=RR

102-184/256

3.7956

-0.071

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-208/256

4.2149

-0.069

30-year bond US30YT=RR

100-16/256

3.9964

-0.063

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 33.75 -1.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.25 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 1.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.25 1.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.50 1.00

(Editing by Paul Simao) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.