TREASURIES-Yields fall as traders await inflation data

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday and the inversion in a key part of the yield curve contracted as investors waited for inflation data due on Wednesday for further clues on whether price pressures are continuing to moderate.

The benchmark 10-year yieldUS10YT=RR reached an eight-month high of 4.094% on Friday as investors bet the Federal Reserve will continue hiking rates to battle still-elevated inflation. The yield fell to 4.004% on Monday.

The interest rate sensitive two-year yield US2YT=RR reached 5.12% on Thursday, the highest since June 2007, but has since fallen to 4.862%.

Data on Friday showed jobs growth in June was below expectations, with the U.S. economy adding the fewest jobs in 2-1/2 years, but it was not seen as weak enough to stop another U.S. central bank rate hike.

"You look at what went on with wages and an upward revision last month. ... We are still seeing strong signs on the demand side of the labor market. It's more like the limiting factor is on the supply side," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

"That opens up the potential that this downward trend that we're seeing in wage growth may end, may reverse higher. And if it does and if we do see firm inflation numbers here this month ... is the Fed going to reconsider the terminal rate again?" Simons asked.

Fed officials have indicated that they expect to raise the federal funds rate above 5.5%, implying two more 25 basis point rate increases, even as traders price in a peak of 5.42% in November. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

Fed Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said on Monday that still-strong levels of underlying inflation pressures are pointing the central bank toward more rate rises.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, meanwhile, cited a "pretty straightforward" set of reasons for why inflation could return to the Fed's 2% target without further rate increases.

San Francisco Fed Bank President Mary Daly also said she believes two more rate hikes this year will likely be needed to bring down too-high inflation in a strong labor market.

Americans said in June they were expecting the weakest near-term inflation gains in just over two years, while continuing to mark up the expected path of home price increases, a survey from the New York Federal Reserve showed on Monday.

Wednesday's inflation data is expected to show June consumer prices rose 0.3% USCPI=ECI, with an annual gain of 3.1% USCPNY=ECI.

The inversion between the closely watched two- and 10-year part of the yield curve US2US10=TWEB was at minus 86 basis points on Monday, a week after reaching minus 111 basis points, the most negative level since March 8.

The inversion reflects concerns that the U.S. economy is likely to enter a recession in the next two years.

July 10 Monday 3:01PM New York / 1901 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.235

5.3749

-0.013

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

5.27

5.5004

0.007

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-143/256

4.8618

-0.069

Three-year note US3YT=RR

98-214/256

4.553

-0.090

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-234/256

4.2444

-0.091

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

97-168/256

4.1404

-0.072

10-year note US10YT=RR

94-236/256

4.0038

-0.044

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-16/256

4.2453

-0.015

30-year bond US30YT=RR

92-216/256

4.0396

0.006

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.75 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 3.25 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.00 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Richard Chang) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.