TREASURIES-Yields fall as stock weakness boosts safety buying

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as tumbling stocks boosted demand for the safe haven U.S. debt, and before the United States government will sell $35 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks dropped for a third straight session as a sell-off in high-flying technology names continued from the prior week, while Tesla was poised for its worst day in nearly six months after the stock was passed over for inclusion in the S&P 500. .N

That boosted demand for Treasuries, even though heavy supply this week is expected to weigh on the bonds.

“We have equity market weakness ... so it’s probably neutralizing the set up (for the auctions),” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell four basis points to 0.685%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened three basis points to 54 basis points.

The Treasury Department sold a record $50 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday to slightly soft demand, though the high yield of 0.170% was a historic low.

Demand for $35 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday is seen as a larger concern, after the government saw tepid interest in record large sales of these issues in August.

“Those auctions were pretty sloppy, even after a pretty significant concession coming into them,” said Simons. “The big sizes seem to be more significant and more difficult for the market to take down in the long end of the curve.”

The U.S. has been increasing Treasury supply across the curve as it pays for stimulus meant to blunt the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

Investors will be watching to see if the U.S. Congress is likely to pass additional spending as lawmakers begin returning to Washington this week.

September 8 Tuesday 3:00PM New York / 1900 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

176-8/32

0-28/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

139-100/256

0-92/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1175

0.1195

0.007

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1275

0.1294

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-248/256

0.1408

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

0.1678

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-228/256

0.2722

-0.033

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-52/256

0.4704

-0.039

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-108/256

0.6853

-0.038

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-104/256

1.2153

-0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-208/256

1.4239

-0.047

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.25 0.00 (Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

