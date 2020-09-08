TREASURIES-Yields fall as stock weakness boosts safety buying

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as a decline in stocks boosted demand for the safe haven U.S. debt, and before the United States government will sell $108 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week.

The Nasdaq tumbled more than 3% at the open on Tuesday as investors sold off shares of Tesla and other tech heavyweights, while simmering U.S.-China tensions and concerns over a rocky economic rebound also weighed on sentiment. .N

That boosted demand for Treasuries, even though heavy supply this week is expected to weigh on the bonds.

“We have equity market weakness this morning, so it’s probably neutralizing the set up (for the auctions),” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell 5 basis points to 0.674%. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened 5 basis points to 52 basis points.

The Treasury Department will sell a record $50 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, followed by $35 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $23 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Demand for the longer-dated debt will be under scrutiny, after the government saw tepid interest in record large sales of the 10-year and 30-year debt in August.

“Those auctions were pretty sloppy, even after a pretty significant concession coming into them,” said Simons. “The big sizes seem to be more significant and more difficult for the market to take down in the long end of the curve.”

The government has been increasing Treasury supply across the curve as it pays for stimulus meant to blunt the economic impact of the novel coronavirus.

Investors will be watching to see if the U.S. Congress is likely to pass additional spending as lawmakers begin returning to Washington this week.

September 8 Tuesday 9:49AM New York / 1349 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

176-23/32

1-11/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

139-100/256

0-92/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.11

0.1119

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1275

0.1294

0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-247/256

0.1429

-0.008

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-224/256

0.1678

-0.016

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-224/256

0.2753

-0.030

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-52/256

0.4704

-0.039

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-136/256

0.6739

-0.049

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-220/256

1.1894

-0.069

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-112/256

1.3981

-0.073

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 0.00 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -38.25 0.00 (Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

