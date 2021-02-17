TREASURIES-Yields fall as selling pressure peaks

By Karen Pierog

Feb 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields reversed their march higher on Wednesday, tumbling as selling pressure eased even as data pointed to a strengthening economy.

The benchmark 10-year yield US10YT=RR, which touched 1.333%, its highest level since Feb. 27, 2020, was last 1.7 basis points lower at 1.2821%.

The 30-year U.S. yield US30YT=RR also fell after reaching a one-year high of 2.112%. It was last down 4.6 basis points at 2.0443%.

The retreat in yields came despite stronger-than-expected economic data on Wednesday. January retail sales surged by a seasonally adjusted 5.3%, well over a 1.1% rise forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

Ben Jeffery, a strategist at BMO Capital Markets in New York, said investors may be swooping in to buy the dip or cover tactical shorts that were put on earlier last week.

"With the stronger data across the board this morning one would expect higher yields but that is not playing out," he said. "Given the size of the move we saw on Friday, carrying into yesterday, there is probably a little reluctance to continue selling much beyond that 1.30% level that we saw in 10-year yields."

Still, interest rate markets are normalizing in the wake of progress on the COVID-19 front and with stronger economic data, according to Bill Merz, head of fixed income research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis.

"The bond market has been sending pretty consistent signals around rising inflation expectations driving longer-term yields higher and that's been a very consistent trend that hasn't really changed meaningfully and now the economic data is just starting to reflect some of the fundamentals behind that market move," he said.

Inflation expectations have been climbing with the 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities' breakeven rate reaching 2.246% on Tuesday, the highest since 2014. It was last at 2.226%.

Ahead of the U.S. Treasury's $27 billion, 20-year bond auction later on Wednesday, the 20-year yield US20YT=RR was down 3.8 basis points at 1.8811%. It hit a high of 1.943% earlier in the session.

Also later on Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release minutes from its most recent policy meeting, which will be closely watched for any comments on the level of yields.

A closely watched part of the yield curve, which measures the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR, steepened to as much as 121 basis points, its widest level since 2017. It was last down about 2 basis points at 116.57 basis points.

The spread between five-year notes and 30-year bonds US5US30=RR, which is at its the widest level since 2015, was last down about 3 basis points at 148.67 basis points.

Spreads on 10-year U.S. interest rate swaps over Treasuries USD10YTS=RR touched 9.5 basis points on Wednesday, the same level as on Tuesday, which was the widest since April 2020.

The widening was due to mortgage investors buying interest rate swaps to exchange a fixed coupon with another investor for a floating rate one to hedge mortgage risk because yields are climbing.

February 17 Wednesday 10:44AM New York / 1644 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.06

0.0609

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-6/256

0.113

-0.010

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-186/256

0.2167

-0.010

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-28/256

0.5576

-0.003

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

98-208/256

0.9268

-0.004

10-year note US10YT=RR

98-136/256

1.2821

-0.017

20-year bond US20YT=RR

91-176/256

1.8811

-0.038

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-56/256

2.0443

-0.046

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 9.25 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 12.25 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 8.25 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -19.75 -0.50 (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Additional reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Andrea Ricci) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

