TREASURIES-Yields fall as risk appetite ebbs, Treasury to sell 2-year notes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as weakness in equities revived safe-haven demand for the debt, and the closely watched two- to 10-year yield curve flattened before a sale of two-year notes.

Longer-dated yields have dropped from 3-1/2 year highs as sharp declines in stocks increased demand for U.S. government debt, and as investors worry that the Federal Reserve's aggressive plans to hike rates will tip the economy into a recession.

"There’s a bit of 'risk off' going on, based on some of the earnings that are being announced," said Tom di Galoma, managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower as weak forecasts from firms including Snapchat owner Snap Inc SNAP.N added to nerves about an inflation-struck economy. .N

At the same time, "there has been some domestic interest in this rate rise, where accounts have come to this decision that a recession is probably a lot closer than the market thinks," di Galoma said.

Minutes from the Fed's May meeting released on Wednesday are likely to show that the U.S. central bank remains committed to tightening policy at a rapid pace as it tackles soaring inflation.

Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 50 basis point rate increases for each of the Fed's June and July meetings, and a strong possibility of the same in September. The Fed's benchmark rate is expected to rise to 3.01% by March, from 0.83% now. FEDWATCH, USONFFE=

However, some investors also see the possibility that the Fed could pivot to a less aggressive stance if the economy weakens significantly.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said on Monday that it "might make sense" to pause further hikes after the June and July meetings for the U.S. central bank to assess the impact on inflation and the economy.

Two-year note yields underperformed on Tuesday, shrinking the gap between two-year and 10-year yields before the Treasury Department sells $47 billion in two-year notes, the first sale of $137 billion in new coupon-bearing debt this week.

The government will also sell $48 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $42 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.

The two-year notes US2YT=RR were last down five basis pioints at 2.573%. Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR fell seven basis points to 2.790%. The two-year, 10-year yield curve US2US10=TWEB flattened one basis point to 22 basis points.

Inflation expectations also dipped, with breakeven rates on five-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) USBEI5Y=RR, a measure of expected average annual inflation for the next five years, at 2.88% on Tuesday. They have fallen from a peak of 3.62% last month.

Falling inflation expectations is seen as key to stabilizing markets, which have been roiled as investors price in an increasingly aggressive Federal Reserve path to tighter monetary conditions.

May 24 Tuesday 9:35AM New York / 1335 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

1.0525

1.07

-0.008

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.5125

1.5454

-0.021

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-221/256

2.5725

-0.053

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-16/256

2.7278

-0.063

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-192/256

2.8044

-0.072

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-76/256

2.8273

-0.070

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-188/256

2.7901

-0.069

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-208/256

3.1946

-0.064

30-year bond US30YT=RR

97-120/256

3.0037

-0.062

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 30.00 1.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 14.25 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.00 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -27.25 0.25

