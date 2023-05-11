TREASURIES-Yields fall as producer price increases ease

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, May 11 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday after data showed that producer price increases eased in April, adding to expectations that an improving inflation picture will lead the Federal Reserve to pause its interest rate increases.

Producer prices rose at an annual rate of 2.3% last month, the smallest year-on-year rise since January 2021 and down from a 2.7% advance in March.

It comes after data on Wednesday showed consumer price gains slowing to below 5% in April for the first time in two years.

“The inflation picture is getting much better,” said Tom di Galoma, managing director and co-head of global rates trading at BTIG in New York, adding that “the Fed is probably done tightening.”

Benchmark 10-year notes US10YT=RR were last at 3.357%, down 8 basis points on the day, while two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 8 basis points to 3.820%. The inversion in the yield curve between two-year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB is at minus 46 basis points.

Investors are concerned that the economy will slow and possibly tip into recession in the second half of the year as a result of higher interest rates and on tightening credit conditions, which have worsened as a result of stress on the U.S. regional bank sector.

The Fed is viewed as almost certain to keep rates unchanged at its next meeting in June. Fed funds futures traders are also pricing in around 84 basis points of rate cuts for the second half of the year, with a rate cut fully priced in for September. FEDWATCH

Other data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits jumped last week to the highest level since late 2021, suggesting that higher interest rates were starting to weigh on the labor market.

The Treasury will sell $21 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday, the final sale of $96 billion in coupon-bearing supply this week. The government saw strong demand for a $40 billion sale of three-year notes on Tuesday and solid interest in a $35 billion auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

May 11 Thursday 9:38AM New York / 1338 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.065

5.2012

-0.031

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8775

5.0835

-0.024

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-26/256

3.8203

-0.081

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-104/256

3.4812

-0.080

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-242/256

3.292

-0.081

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

101-36/256

3.3152

-0.083

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-40/256

3.3565

-0.080

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-12/256

3.7989

-0.076

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-12/256

3.734

-0.065

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 21.75 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.50 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -43.25 0.00 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Sharon Singleton) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

