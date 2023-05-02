TREASURIES-Yields fall as market buys dip on Monday momentum

By Matt Tracy

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields opened lower on Tuesday despite market expectations that interest rates will stay higher for longer, as investors bought the dip on Monday's sell-offs.

Longer-dated Treasury debt saw the most downward movement since Monday's close, with yields on 10-year bonds US10YT=RR falling 14 basis points to 3.433%, their lowest since April 26.

Thirty-year bonds' yield US30YT=RR declined 4 basis points to 3.776%, while two-year notes US2YT=RR ticked down slightly by 2.2 basis points to 4.116%.

Domestic and overseas investors took advantage of Monday's sell-off, which was driven in part by news of First Republic Bank FRC.N going into receivership and JPMorgan JPM.N buying most of the troubled lender's assets.

"What we've been seeing in the Treasury market has been a trend of buying into weakness rather than selling strength, and I think that's what we saw overnight," said Kevin Flanagan, head of fixed income strategy at asset manager WisdomTree.

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday will end its next Federal Open Markets Committee meeting, where the market widely expects Fed Chair Jerome Powell to announce a 25-basis point rate hike.

The Fed has stayed the course with higher interest rates as new economic data rolls in pointing to persistent inflation.

Tuesday data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed to their lowest level since May 2021. But data on Monday showed stronger than expected purchasing in the manufacturing sector.

While it is unclear how long the Fed will go before cutting rates, Treasury market investors are betting on when that will take place.

"Right now, the market seems to be saying that we feel the Fed's ultimately going to have to change course on monetary policy - but the economic numbers have to take us there," Flanagan said.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, a reliable indicator of expectations for the economy, lessened its inversion Tuesday to negative 52 basis points.

Trading in Treasuries is typically quieter the morning of FOMC meetings but could jump based on Powell's remarks in his post-meeting news conference.

"I think we're probably just looking at people that are squaring up positions ahead of the meeting," said Calvin Norris, U.S. rates strategist and portfolio manager at Aegon Asset Management.

"And then depending on what happens at the meeting ... that's where some of the fireworks start."

Perhaps the most significant movement in Treasuries will come on Friday, when the government will release its latest nonfarm payroll employment numbers.

May 2 Tuesday 10:55AM New York / 1455 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

5.07

5.2079

0.157

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.8125

5.0014

-0.096

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-220/256

3.9489

-0.190

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-54/256

3.6734

-0.184

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-52/256

3.4553

-0.178

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-84/256

3.4468

-0.163

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-132/256

3.4371

-0.137

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-48/256

3.726

-0.091

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.00 -0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 16.50 -0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 1.50 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -42.75 -1.75 (Reporting by Matt Tracy; editing by Jonathan Oatis) ((Matt.Tracy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.