TREASURIES-Yields fall as investors wait on Fed, debt ceiling jitters rise

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 21 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday as investors waited on the Fed’s upcoming May meeting for more guidance on whether further rate hikes are likely, while debt ceiling fears and lingering concerns over the banking sector kept demand for the U.S. debt strong.

Benchmark 10-year yields have risen from seven-month lows touched on April 6 as the banking sector appears to stabilize, following the collapse of two regional banks including Silicon Valley Bank in mid-March.

That has helped to ramp up expectations that the Fed will hike rates by 25 basis points at its May 2-3 meeting.

However, the 10-year yields have also failed to break above the 3.65% area, with investors wary to take large short positions in case new negative banking headlines emerge. Traders are also worried about whether the U.S. Congress will raise the debt ceiling in time to avoid a catastrophic default on U.S. debt.

“The market is still reluctant to be short because that exposes them to asymmetric downside risk in the event of any bad headlines,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, senior interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. “What we’ve seen is more buying on dips, when rates rise we’ve seen investors come in and be more willing to be long Treasuries.”

Crucially, investors will be watching the Fed for any new guidance on whether further hikes after May’s expected rate increase.

“It’s really above what the Fed says, how they portray the May hike, whether they mention explicitly that it’s the last one, or whether they keep the door open,” Goldberg said, adding that investors are “waiting for the FOMC meeting to make a decision on which way to go.”

Ten-year Treasury yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.507%, down 4 basis points on the day. Two-year yields US2YT=RR fell 7 basis points to 4.103%. The inversion in the yield curve between two year and 10-year yields US2US10=TWEB narrowed to minus 60 basis points.

One-month Treasury bill yields traded near six-month lows as investors seek out short-term debt that matures before the Treasury is expected to reach its debt limit.

Bills have been in demand on concerns about the safety of bank deposits as a result of March’s banking stress.

But some investors want to avoid debt that will mature when there is a risk that the United States could hit its debt ceiling, which is seen as most likely to occur in late July or August.

The one-month bills US1MT=RR were last at 3.453%.

April 21 Friday 9:33AM New York / 1333 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.9475

5.0769

-0.024

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.845

5.0466

-0.012

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-148/256

4.1029

-0.067

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-212/256

3.8114

-0.065

Five-year note US5YT=RR

100-42/256

3.588

-0.052

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-120/256

3.5478

-0.046

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-240/256

3.5072

-0.038

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-100/256

3.8463

-0.033

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-40/256

3.7277

-0.025

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 28.25 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 17.75 -0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 7.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -41.50 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Susan Fenton) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.