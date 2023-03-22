TREASURIES-Yields fall as Fed signals only one more hike

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, March 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell to session lows on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 25 basis points, as was widely expected, and said policymakers believe beating back inflation may require only one more rate hike this year.

U.S. central bankers see the policy rate, now in the 4.75%-5.00% range after Wednesday's increase, at 5.1% by year end, according to the median estimate in the Fed's latest quarterly summary of economic projections.

“Despite the Fed pressing ahead with a 25bps rate hike today, we see considerable uncertainty in the path ahead and would downplay the significance of updated economic and dot plot projections in such a fast-moving environment,” Ashish Shah, chief investment officer of Goldman Sachs’ public investing business, said in a note.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR were last at 3.534%, after falling as low as 3.500%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR were 4.069%, after dropping as low as 3.958%.

The inversion in the closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB narrowed as far as minus 48 basis points and was last at minus 52 basis points, compared to around minus 60 basis points before the Fed’s decision.

Fed funds futures traders are currently pricing for a 62% chance of an additional 25-basis-point rate hike at the Fed’s May meeting. FEDWATCH

March 22 Wednesday 2:15PM New York / 1815 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.605

4.7239

-0.029

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.7175

4.9133

-0.011

Two-year note US2YT=RR

101-6/256

4.069

-0.108

Three-year note US3YT=RR

102-28/256

3.868

-0.117

Five-year note US5YT=RR

101-144/256

3.6509

-0.095

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

102-100/256

3.6071

-0.089

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-184/256

3.5336

-0.072

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-24/256

3.868

-0.043

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-188/256

3.6951

-0.041

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.50 2.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 18.75 2.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 9.50 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 2.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.00 1.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

