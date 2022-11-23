TREASURIES-Yields fall as Fed meeting minutes affirm slower rate hikes

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve's November meeting minutes showed a "substantial majority" of policymakers agreed it would "likely soon be appropriate" to slow the pace of interest rate hikes.

The readout of the Nov. 1-2 meeting, at which the Fed raised its policy rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth straight time, showed officials were largely satisfied they could stop front-loading the rate increases and move in smaller, more deliberate steps.

The minutes also showed an emerging debate within the Fed over the risks the rapid policy tightening could pose to economic growth and financial stability, even as policymakers acknowledged little demonstrable progress had been made on inflation and that rates still needed to rise.

"It's the same message that was in the policy statement, it's the same message that was in Powell's press conference and the same message that has been in the speeches since then, which is that they are going to raise rates at least a little bit more ... and rates are going to end up higher than they thought," said Thomas Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York.

Yields fell despite the minutes showing no major surprises.

Some of the move was likely due to thin trading conditions a day before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday, said Simons. Some investors might also be buying bonds to get an early start on month-end rebalancing.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell five basis points on the day to 3.711%. Two-year yields US2YT=RR dipped three basis points to 4.490%.

The closely watched two-year, 10-year part of the yield curve US2US10=TWEB was last at minus 78 basis points, after reaching minus 86 basis points.

The Fed this year has embarked on the swiftest tightening of U.S. monetary policy in 40 years as it attempts to bring down decades-high inflation. How high rates end up, however, will remain dependent on data.

Yields had dipped early on Wednesday after data showed jobless claims increased more than expected last week.

"The fact that the jobs numbers came in worse than expected, leads us to believe that the Fed is accomplishing its goals," said Thomas Hayes, chairman and managing member of New York-based Great Hill Capital.

More releases in the coming weeks could point to an economic slowdown, reflecting the lagging effects of the Fed's monetary tightening measures, he added.

Other data on Wednesday showed resilience in business spending on equipment, and a contraction in the manufacturing and services sectors. New home sales also rose in October.

November 23 Wednesday 2:50 p.m. New York / 1950 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

4.21

4.3139

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

4.5325

4.7026

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-5/256

4.4897

-0.027

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-184/256

4.2396

-0.034

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-226/256

3.901

-0.038

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-80/256

3.8237

-0.048

10-year note US10YT=RR

103-108/256

3.7112

-0.047

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-80/256

3.9771

-0.080

30-year bond US30YT=RR

104-168/256

3.7403

-0.088

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 31.25 1.75 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 13.25 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.50 0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -3.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -44.50 1.25 (Additional reporting by Davide Barbuscia in New York; Editing by Richard Chang) ((karen.brettell@tr.com))

