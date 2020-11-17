TREASURIES-Yields fall as economic optimism fades, retail sales disappoint

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday as data showed U.S. retail sales increased less than expected in October, underscoring expectations that growth may slow this quarter.

Retail sales rose 0.3% last month, below economists’ expectations of 0.5%. Spending has been restrained by spiraling COVID-19 infections and declining household income as millions of unemployed Americans lose government financial support.

“This is the first sign that Q4 is going to be pretty weak,” said Tom Simons, a money market economist at Jefferies in New York. “The government failed to deliver on any kind of stimulus package… we’re starting to see the effect of inaction over the summer now.”

Optimism over vaccines that claim to have a high success rate against COVID-19 has boosted risk sentiment in the past week, sending benchmark 10-year yields to eight-month highs.

But the rollout of any vaccine will take time and the government is unlikely to launch new stimulus until at least next year.

Benchmark 10-year yields US10YT=RR fell three basis points to 0.880%, after reaching 0.975% last week.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened three basis points to 70 basis points.

The Federal Reserve is expected to shift more of its bond purchases to longer-dated debt if it views yields as rising too far and investors will be looking for any signs that this may be forthcoming when Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speaks on Tuesday at a Bay Area Council Business Hall of Fame awards event.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida on Monday appeared to downplay speculation that the Fed will change its $120 billion program of monthly bond purchases as soon as December.

He said he was not concerned by a recent small rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields, and that borrowing costs are still "very accommodative."

The Treasury Department will sell $27 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday and $12 billion in 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) on Thursday.

November 17 Tuesday 10:48AM New York / 1548 GMT

Price

US T BONDS DEC0 UScv1

172-16/32

0-19/32

10YR TNotes DEC0 TYcv1

138-60/256

0-52/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.085

0.0862

-0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.0975

0.0989

-0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-231/256

0.1752

-0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-18/256

0.2264

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-80/256

0.3904

-0.018

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-20/256

0.6358

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-244/256

0.8799

-0.026

20-year bond US20YT=RR

95-64/256

1.4012

-0.029

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-224/256

1.6303

-0.029

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 8.50 0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 7.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -0.75 -0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -33.25 -0.50 (Editing by Nick Zieminski and David Gregorio) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.