TREASURIES-Yields fall as COVID-19, jobs report cloud economic view

By Ross Kerber

June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as traders bought safe-haven assets while the COVID-19 pandemic continued to spread and layoffs stayed high.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 2.5 basis points at 0.6593%.

The trading followed a similar pattern on Wednesday and brought the note's yield far below its monthly high of 0.959% reached on June 5.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits totaled a seasonally adjusted 1.48 million for the week ended June 20, down from 1.54 million in the prior week, the Labor Department said on Thursday, but still a large number, buttressing views the labor market could take years to recover.

The figures came alongside investor concerns that the United States has failed to stop the spread of the coronavirus, driving up demand for treasuries, said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management.

"These significant spikes of cases in different areas of the country have rightfully caused investors to re-examine their expectations for recovery," Lorizio said.

On Wednesday several states ordered new quarantines for some travelers, Walt Disney Co DIS.N delayed the reopening of its theme parks, and Nevada's governor signed a directive requiring face coverings in casinos and all other public places.

Wall Street opened lower Thursday, also reflecting unnerved investors.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 48 basis points, about a basis point lower than its close on Wednesday and its lowest since a week ago.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1818%.

The Treasury Department is scheduled to release the results of an auction of seven-year notes in the early afternoon.

June 25 Thursday 9:44AM New York / 1344 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.14

0.142

-0.010

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.17

0.1725

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-227/256

0.1818

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-34/256

0.2051

-0.003

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-170/256

0.3178

-0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100

0.5

-0.018

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-172/256

0.6593

-0.025

20-year bond US20YT=RR

99-56/256

1.1691

-0.038

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-72/256

1.4027

-0.043

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.50 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.50 -0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.50 0.00 US Yield curvehttps://tmsnrt.rs/2Z3gFYa (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Andrea Ricci) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.