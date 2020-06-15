TREASURIES-Yields fall as concerns over coronavirus spread dent risk appetite

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday as renewed concerns over the spread of the coronavirus dented risk appetite, boosting demand for safe-haven bonds and sending stocks lower.

Several districts of the Chinese capital put up security checkpoints, closed schools and ordered people to be tested for the coronavirus on Monday after an unexpected spike of cases linked to the biggest wholesale food market in Asia.

New coronavirus cases and hospitalizations in record numbers also swept through more U.S. states, including Florida and Texas, as most push ahead with reopening.

“We are getting renewed fears of the coronavirus,” said John Roberts, an interest rate strategist at NatWest Markets.

Benchmark 10-year note yields US10YT=RR fell three basis points to 0.672%. They have fallen from an 11-week high of 0.959% on June 5, when data showed that employers unexpected added jobs in May, boosting hopes that the U.S. economy will see a quick recovery.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year US2US10=TWEB notes was little changed on the day at 49 basis points. The curve between 10-year notes and 30-year bonds US10US30=TWEB was at 74 basis points after reaching 83 basis points on June 5, the steepest since March.

NatWest sees the curve between 10-year notes and 30-year notes as likely to steepen as the Treasury increases supply of long-dated debt.

The Treasury will sell $17 billion in 20-year bonds on Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve last week committed to keeping the size of its bond purchase program unchanged, but did not detail where it would focus the purchases.

“We thought the Fed might want to make a stronger commitment to making it clear that they would make purchases in the long-end of the curve, and we didn’t get that,” Roberts said.

The Fed signaled it plans years of extraordinary support for the economy, with policymakers projecting the economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to repeat this message when he testifies before Congress on Tuesday and Wednesday.

June 15 Monday 9:48AM New York / 1348 GMT

Price

US T BONDS SEP0 UScv1

178-1/32

0-27/32

10YR TNotes SEP0 TYcv1

138-240/256

0-52/256

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.1675

0.1704

0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.185

0.1877

0.003

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-226/256

0.185

-0.006

Three-year note US3YT=RR

100-28/256

0.2134

-0.008

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-176/256

0.3136

-0.012

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-236/256

0.5114

-0.023

10-year note US10YT=RR

99-140/256

0.6723

-0.027

20-year bond US20YT=RR

98-196/256

1.1948

-0.037

30-year bond US30YT=RR

96-24/256

1.4105

-0.036

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 7.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 5.00 0.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 4.50 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.25 0.00 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -48.50 0.00 (Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

