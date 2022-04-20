TREASURIES-Yields fall as buyers step in, Treasury to sell 20-yr bonds

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from three-year highs on Wednesday as dip buyers emerged, and 10-year real yields slipped back into negative territory, after briefly turning positive for the first time in two years.

Yields have marched higher on expectations the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike interest rates as inflation rises at its fastest pace in 40 years.

Buyers stepped in on Wednesday, however, as benchmark 10-year note yields neared the key psychological level of 3%.

Investors thought that was “a decent level to start buying,” said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

The 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 2.886%, after reaching 2.981% overnight, the highest since Dec. 2018. Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to interest rates, reached 2.629%, also the highest since Dec. 2018, before easing back to 2.600%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened 6 basis points to 29 basis points. This part of the yield curve briefly inverted late last month, which has historically been a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one-to-two years.

Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR were last at minus 3 basis points, after briefly turning positive and reaching 4 basis points. A positive TIPS yield means that an investor would break even on the notes in 10 years, after accounting for expected inflation.

The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points at its May and June meetings, at least, as it tackles soaring price pressures.

Fed funds futures traders are expecting the Fed's benchmark rate to rise to 1.32% in June, and to 2.80% next February, from 0.33% now. FEDWATCH

Some analysts think that inflation may be nearing a peak, however, which may provide some support for Treasuries.

Bank of America on Wednesday recommended buying 10-year notes, saying that “we believe the market may be overemphasizing inflation risk.”

Demand for longer-dated debt will be tested later on Wednesday when the Treasury Department sells $16 billion in 20-year bonds. The government will also auction $20 billion in five-year TIPS on Thursday.

April 20 Wednesday 9:55AM New York / 1355 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.8425

0.856

0.000

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.275

1.3011

0.013

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-87/256

2.6003

0.025

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-120/256

2.8118

0.020

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-62/256

2.8839

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-164/256

2.9128

-0.019

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-104/256

2.886

-0.029

20-year bond US20YT=RR

88-200/256

3.1394

-0.040

30-year bond US30YT=RR

86-60/256

2.9469

-0.043

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.25 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.50 1.25 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 6.75 0.75 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 6.25 0.50 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.00 0.50 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

