TREASURIES-Yields fall as buyers step in, strong 20-yr auction

NEW YORK, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell from three-year highs on Wednesday as dip buyers emerged and the U.S. Treasury Department saw strong demand for a sale of 20-year bonds.

Yields have marched higher on expectations that the Federal Reserve will aggressively hike interest rates as inflation rises at its fastest pace in 40 years.

Buyers stepped in on Wednesday as benchmark 10-year note yields neared the key psychological level of 3%.

Investors thought that was "a decent level to start buying," said Tom di Galoma, a managing director at Seaport Global Holdings in New York.

The 10-year yields US10YT=RR were last at 2.846% after reaching 2.981% overnight, the highest since December 2018. Two-year yields US2YT=RR, which are highly sensitive to interest rates, reached 2.629%, also the highest since December 2018, before easing back to 2.582%.

The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened 8 basis points to 26 basis points. This part of the yield curve briefly inverted in late March/early April, which has historically been a reliable indicator that a recession is likely in one to two years.

Yields on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) US10YTIP=RR were last at minus 9 basis points after briefly turning positive and reaching 4 basis points. A positive TIPS yield means that an investor would break even on the notes in 10 years after accounting for expected inflation.

The U.S. Treasury Department saw strong interest for its $16 billion sale of 20-year bonds on Wednesday.

The debt sold at a high yield of 2.095%, around three basis points below where it traded before the auction. The bid-to-cover ratio was 2.80 times, the highest since the bonds were introduced in May 2020. USAUCTION65

The Fed is expected to raise rates by 50 basis points, at least, at its May and June meetings as it tackles soaring price pressures.

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on Wednesday said it is unlikely inflation will fall to 2% this year, but she does expect it to start dropping and to be at the Fed's 2% goal in five years.

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans also said that the U.S. central bank should proceed sensibly in raising interest rates as it waits to see if special factors pushing up inflation begin to recede.

Fed funds futures traders are expecting the Fed's benchmark rate to rise to 1.32% in June and to 2.78% next February, from 0.33% now. FEDWATCH

The U.S. economy expanded at a moderate pace from February through early April and there was little respite for businesses from high inflation and worker shortages, a Fed report showed on Wednesday.

Some analysts think that inflation may be nearing a peak, which may provide some support for Treasuries.

Bank of America on Wednesday recommended buying 10-year notes, saying that "we believe the market may be overemphasizing inflation risk."

Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. home sales dropped to the lowest level in nearly two years in March as house prices raced to a record high, and could decline further with mortgage rates hitting 5%.

April 20 Wednesday 3:07PM New York / 1907 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.81

0.8229

-0.033

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

1.2575

1.2831

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-96/256

2.5815

0.007

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-138/256

2.787

-0.005

Five-year note US5YT=RR

98-84/256

2.865

-0.024

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

96-208/256

2.8848

-0.047

10-year note US10YT=RR

91-188/256

2.8455

-0.069

20-year bond US20YT=RR

89-160/256

3.078

-0.101

30-year bond US30YT=RR

87-84/256

2.8865

-0.104

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 26.25 1.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 15.75 1.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 5.75 -0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 5.00 -0.75 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.75 -0.25 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Will Dunham) ((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com))

