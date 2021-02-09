TREASURIES-Yields fall as buyers emerge before auctions

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Tuesday as the recent rise in yields attracted buyers, even before the U.S. Treasury Department is due to sell $126 billion in new coupon-bearing supply.

Benchmark 10-year yields jumped to their highest since March and 30-year bond yields rose above 2% for the first time since February on Monday as investors prepared for the prospect of faster U.S. growth and inflation, and the new supply.

But 10-year yields have so far fallen short of the 1.25% level, which is seen as a near-term technical target.

“Everything bearish for bonds is currently playing out and the momentum in and of itself seems to be fading,” said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

Some of the fall in yields may be in anticipation of strong buying at the auctions, he said.

“I think part of what we’re seeing is some dip buying interest, but more importantly concern that the refunding auctions will actually lead to more material dip buying,” Lyngen said.

The U.S. Treasury Department will sell $58 billion in three-year notes on Tuesday, followed by $41 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $27 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.

Ten-year yields US10YT=RR were last 1.145%, after reaching 1.200% on Monday. Thirty-year yields US30YT=RR were 1.926%, after rising to 2.006% on Monday.

Three-year notes US3YT=RR were little changed on the day at 0.187%.

Investors are pricing for a faster U.S. economic recovery as President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies ready a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

The next major U.S. economic focus will be U.S. inflation data for January on Wednesday. Prices increased 0.4% in December.

Inflation expectations have jumped to the highest since 2014 with investors pricing in average annual inflation of 2.20% for the next 10 years < US10YTIP=RR>.

The closely watched yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes US2US10=TWEB flattened to 104 basis points, after reaching 109 basis points on Monday, the widest yield gap since April 2017.

Two-year yields have plumbed record lows even as long-dated yields rise, held down by expectations that the Fed won’t raise rates for several years.

Two-year yields US2YT=RR were last 0.115%, after falling to 0.105% on Monday.

February 9 Tuesday 9:40AM New York / 1440 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.04

0.0406

0.003

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.05

0.0507

0.000

Two-year note US2YT=RR

100-5/256

0.1151

0.004

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-210/256

0.1866

-0.002

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-136/256

0.4705

-0.005

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

99-146/256

0.8135

-0.011

10-year note US10YT=RR

97-132/256

1.1447

-0.015

20-year bond US20YT=RR

93-204/256

1.7476

-0.017

30-year bond US30YT=RR

93-52/256

1.9261

-0.018

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 9.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 10.25 0.50 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 11.50 -0.50 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread 7.25 -0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -20.50 0.00

