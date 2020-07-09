TREASURIES-Yields fall as 30-year bond auction shows strong demand

By Ross Kerber

July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields fell on Thursday as an auction of 30-year bonds showed continued strong demand for the safe-haven government debt amid the relentless COVID-19 pandemic.

The Treasury department said it sold $19 billion worth of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 1.33%, a basis point above the instrument's all-time lowest auction result.

It followed the same pattern as two previous auctions this week in which paper sold at record low yields, as issuance soars to fund economic stimulus in response to the coronavirus.

Primary dealers accounted for 17.4% of accepted bids on Thursday, compared with an average of 21% according to a research note from BMO Capital Markets.

"There's tremendous interest in adding high-quality duration right now," said Michael Lorizio, senior fixed income trader for Manulife Investment Management.

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was down 3.6 basis points at 0.6168% in afternoon trading.

U.S. stock indexes dropped on Thursday as fears of another lockdown to contain a surge in coronavirus cases overshadowed data pointing to a declining trend in weekly jobless claims.

The Labor Department's most timely data on the economy showed 1.31 million Americans filed for state unemployment benefits in the latest week, down from 1.43 million claims in the prior week. It also fared better than economists' estimates of 1.38 million claims.

A closely watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes, US2US10=RR seen as an indicator of economic expectations, was at 46 basis points. That was about four basis points lower than Wednesday's close and at one point the measure stood at 45.8 basis points, its lowest since June 12.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was down less than a basis point at 0.1528% in afternoon trading.

July 9 Thursday 1:30PM New York / 1730 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.13

0.1322

-0.015

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1525

0.1547

-0.005

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-242/256

0.1528

-0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-218/256

0.1746

-0.007

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-218/256

0.2801

-0.011

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-62/256

0.4647

-0.024

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-20/256

0.6168

-0.036

20-year bond US20YT=RR

100-112/256

1.1004

-0.057

30-year bond US30YT=RR

98-28/256

1.3269

-0.065

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.00 0.00 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.00 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 2.75 0.25 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -2.00 1.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -47.50 2.00 (Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Editing by Nick Zieminski and Tom Brown) ((ross.kerber@thomsonreuters.com; (617) 856 4341; Reuters Messaging: Ross.Kerber.Reuters.com@Reuters.net))

