TREASURIES-Yields fall ahead of TIPS auction

By Karen Pierog

CHICAGO, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields on the longer end of the yield curve drifted lower on Thursday as stocks fell and the market awaited an auction of $14 billion of 10-year Treasury-Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS).

The benchmark 10-year US10YT=RR yield was last down 1.4 basis points at 0.5807%.

A rush into TIPS has pushed yields to near historic lows amid an uptick in inflation expectations. The 10-year TIPS yield was last at -0.909% US10YTIP=TWEB.

"With the amount of stimulus that's out there, it's hard to believe that there's not some inflation that's going to come out of this," said John Mousseau, president and CEO of Cumberland Advisors, who advised caution on the timing of buying TIPS given the low yields.

More talks were on tap on Thursday between the White House and lawmakers over the next round of stimulus measures to combat the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.

The two-year US2YT=RR U.S. Treasury yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, was up less than a basis point at 0.1493%.

A closely-watched part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=TWEB, which is viewed as an indicator of economic expectations, was last at 43 basis points, about 1.4 basis point lower than at Wednesday's close.

July 23 Thursday 9:29AM New York / 1429 GMT

Price

Current Yield %

Net Change (bps)

Three-month bills US3MT=RR

0.115

0.1166

-0.005

Six-month bills US6MT=RR

0.1325

0.1344

0.002

Two-year note US2YT=RR

99-244/256

0.1493

0.002

Three-year note US3YT=RR

99-222/256

0.1698

0.000

Five-year note US5YT=RR

99-234/256

0.2675

-0.001

Seven-year note US7YT=RR

100-108/256

0.4382

-0.009

10-year note US10YT=RR

100-108/256

0.5807

-0.014

20-year bond US20YT=RR

101-140/256

1.0384

-0.026

30-year bond US30YT=RR

99-192/256

1.2601

-0.030

DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS

Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap spread 6.00 -0.25 U.S. 3-year dollar swap spread 4.75 0.00 U.S. 5-year dollar swap spread 3.25 0.00 U.S. 10-year dollar swap spread -1.75 0.25 U.S. 30-year dollar swap spread -45.50 1.00 (By Karen Pierog Editing by Nick Zieminski) ((karen.pierog@thomsonreuters.com; +1 312 408 8647; Reuters Messaging: karen.pierog.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

